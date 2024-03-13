You Should Whip Some Honey

Honey is a fantastic sweetener option, one that offers its own unique flavor—but as versatile as honey is, it can be hard to work with, especially if you’re trying to use it as a spread. One way of altering honey’s texture is to whip it, which turns it into a light, airy concoction that can be used in a number of ways, from spreading it on toast or pancakes or drizzling it on pastries to mixing it into yogurt.

Whipped honey is not to be confused with creamed honey, which looks similar. As the company Browning’s Honey explains , whipped honey is made by introducing air by mechanical means, such as a stand mixer, while creamed honey is made by controlling the crystallization process to create very fine crystals. As a result, whipped honey is lighter than creamed honey, with a milder flavor. It also doesn’t store quite as well and is more susceptible to changes in temperature or humidity. That said, whipped honey retains its texture quite well, and lasts for a while at either at room temperature or in the refrigerator. It’s also easy to make, and is a good option if you want a texture that is similar to creamed honey.

Some of the uses for whipped honey include spreading on toast, mixing into yogurt, drizzling on top of fresh fruit, using as a sweetener for tea, or adding as a finish to cakes or pastries. Whipped honey has the advantage of being easier to spread than regular honey, and it has a lighter, airier taste.

How to make whipped honey

1. Pour one cup of honey into a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, adding in spices as desired, such as vanilla extract, cinnamon, cardamon, powdered ginger or cocoa.

2. Blend the honey at medium speed for 15-20 minutes, until the mixture is creamy and opaque. (Blending for a longer time will result in a slightly creamier texture.)

3. Once the mixture has achieved the right texture, remove it from the mixer, and pour into a clean jar. Whipped honey can either be stored in the fridge, where it will harden, or at room temperature, where it should retain its creamy texture.