When Will the Samsung Galaxy Ring Release in Australia?

These days, technology has expanded into all sorts of wearable items. So why not rings? That’s what Samsung is looking at next with its smart device, the Samsung Galaxy Ring. We’re here to break down precisely what this device does, and to predict when or if it will come to Australia.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What is it?

After generations of smartwatches, Samsung is now looking to make its wearable tech even smaller with the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

While the company hasn’t revealed what specific applications the ring will have, it appears to be designed for health monitoring features. The product was recently on display at the Mobile World Congress 2024 show in Spain, and reports indicate the ring will have sensors that can track your heart rate, breathing rate and movement, as well as provide details on your sleep and vitality.

The Samsung Ring is a fairly simplistic design with a plain band fitted with slightly raised sensors on the interior. Three colours have been shown on display – silver, gold and ceramic black.

It appears Samsung is trying to rival the Oura ring, which is capable of similar health-related features.

No doubt, it will also be outfitted with other applications as well, such as smart device connectivity and potentially even payment features.

Will the Samsung Ring be available in Australia?

Of course, we can talk about the Galaxy Ring all we want, but it’s all for naught if the device isn’t even released here in Australia.

The fact is that right now, no one knows when the Samsung Ring is going to be released or how much it’s going to cost.

All Samsung has said on the matter is that more news will come later this year, so all we can hope for is that the ring will be released in 2024. Reports from the Korean publication The Elec suggest that Samsung is aiming to launch the device at an Unpacked event in July, which would likely put it alongside the release of the next Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has a history of delaying new products in Australia, so the Galaxy Ring may get a similar treatment as the Apple Vision Pro down under with a “TBA” release date after the initial launch. Additionally, health tracking devices need to pass the approval of Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, which has been responsible for delaying products (or specific product features) in the past, like the ECG readings on Apple Watches. We should know more about whether this will be an issue once Samsung unveils the features of the Galaxy Ring.

All this is to say that even if the Samsung Ring is revealed in July, it could see a later release date in Australia.

Lead Image Credit: Samsung