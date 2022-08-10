Everything Announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

In news shocking absolutely no one, Samsung has released a new flip phone, another foldable one, two (!!) stunning Android watches and some pro earbuds. Most of the info was leaked ahead of the event, but Samsung Galaxy Unpacked gave us confirmation of a few specs that we weren’t sure of.

In case you were sleeping, here’s what the tech giant announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday night. Starting with the newest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Looking at what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs, you’d be mistaken for thinking Samsung has just released a new flagship. It sort of has, just in the body of something you might still consider a gimmick.

The focus for the Fold4 is that the device has been tuned into a workhorse, or a “multitasking powerhouse”. We get a taskbar that’s fully customisable, dual display, optimised third-party apps to make them fit the foldable a little better and the Fold 4 comes optimised for the S Pen.

Specs wise, the Fold 4 is a little lighter and a bit smaller, but the screen size remains – Samsung has expanded the screen-to-phone ratio.

But the biggest boost to the latest folding phone is the 50MP Wide camera. This thing packs what its S22 cousins do. And it also comes with a 1TB option. Flagship specs in a phone ready to prove it’s no longer a gimmick.

Pricing for the Fold 4 starts at $2,499 – which is the same as the Fold 3 debuted at a year ago.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is tickling our nostalgia strings by putting out yet another schmick flip phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is much the same as its predecessors but boasts an upgraded camera, a larger battery and more options for customisation, including the screen you can see when the clamshell is shut.

The new flippable phone has a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor to help rectify the poor battery life from the last-generation release. The Z Flip 4 doesn’t have a bigger screen (if you remember, the Flip 3 got that), but the phone is a little smaller, giving us less wasted space and more screen-to-phone ratio. We were expecting a bigger cover display and while we didn’t get that, we got the ability for cover display customisation.

Like with the Fold 4, launch pricing for the base model of the Galaxy Flip 4 is what it was last year ($1,499).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked gave us a reprise of the only Android smartwatch worth wearing: the Galaxy Watch. This year, we’re lucky enough to be getting the Galaxy Watch 5 AND Watch 5 Pro from Samsung, and some pretty neat additions to the bulky circular thing that also tells the time.

The Watch 5 comes in 40mm and 44mm options, and the Watch 5 Pro is 45mm. Both watches are touted as boosting battery and durability. With both the Watch 5 and 5 Pro we’ll get a sleep dashboard, sleep coaching (useful guidance to help you sleep better), health monitoring (including body composition mapping) and full use of the Google Assistant. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gives you the ability to add your own exercise routes, as well as ‘Turn-by-Turn Directions’ which is like your car’s GPS but for hiking/cycling and a handy feature that directs you back to your starting point if you get lost.

Starting price for the Watch 5 is $499 and the Pro starts at $799.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The last headlining announcement from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is a set of Pro earbuds. The Buds 2 Pro are 15 per cent smaller than the last pair and Samsung reckons they reduce deafening with improved ‘Wind Flows’. They boast 24bit hi-fi sound (you are restricted to using Tidal, however). They pack 360 audio, a more powerful active noise-cancellation and ANC will switch off, activating ambient sound, when the Buds 2 Pro notice you’ve started speaking.

In-built earbud controls, with settings changeable within the Galaxy Wearable app. They also promise to switch from device to device, depending on which connection is needed.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will set you back $349.

Australian pricing and availability

Preorder for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Buds 2 Pro will begin Thursday, August 11, with general availability starting September 2 in Australia.

There you have it, everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

This article has been updated since it was first published.