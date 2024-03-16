There’s Finally a Date for Google I/O 2024

Google has finally revealed a date for its biggest conference of the year, Google I/O 2024. The tech giant revealed the news this week, sharing that Google I/O will kick off on May 14, 2024.

I’m expecting quite a bit from Google during this year’s I/O presentation. This is usually when Google touts its newest achievements, and the past couple of years have focused heavily on showing off the company’s various AI developments, as well as touting the much acclaimed Pixel 8 Pro . This year, though, I’m hoping that the rumors are correct and we learn more about Google’s next budget device, the Pixel 8a, which will hopefully open the door for more users to pick up a Pixel device that can run Google’s latest hardware. I’m particularly intrigued to see what Google does with the 8a, especially after revealing its latest AI features won’t even be coming to the cheaper flagship Pixel 8 .

Google I/O is also when the company shares new features coming to its various applications, including Google Maps. Android 15, the next iteration of Google’s smartphone and tablet operating system, will also likely be on display. The OS is already in developer beta, meaning some features of the update are already known, but Google I/O is usually when the company releases the complete details, so it’s an exciting time for Android stans too.

As usual, Google will host a livestream of the development conference, so anyone unable to attend in person will still be able to see all of the new demos and reveals.