The Best Samsung Smartphone You Can Buy Right Now

Capturing nearly 20% of the global market, Samsung has become one of the leading makers of smartphones in the world, with the devices to back it up. The company continues to deliver quality devices and introduce new features, most recently with the well-received Galaxy S24 Ultra .

The new Galaxy is the company’s flagship, but it has other models at lower prices that may be enough for your needs. Here are my picks for the best Samsung smartphones on the market in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is excellent on the hardware front, with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display and a capable 50MP camera. but its software is more interesting, introducing the AI features included with Galaxy AI

There is an argument to be made for the more expensive models in the S24 lineup, but for most people, the Galaxy S24 is more than enough phone to get the job done. It features the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in pricier models, and the 8GB of RAM will be more than enough for most daily tasks.

The Galaxy S24 typically retails for $US799.99, though you can sometimes find it on sale, especially on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you’re a fan of foldable phones and want the latest and greatest that Samsung has to offer, last year’s Z Fold 5 is what’s on offer. This foldable device features a 7.6-inch screen when open, and a 6.2-inch display when it’s folded closed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in both 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with a main 50MP photo camera. Being a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t cheap; you’ll need to shell out as much as $US1,919.99 if it isn’t on sale.

If you want the functionality of a foldable but a little smaller, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you like the Galaxy S24, but want something a little bigger, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Samsung phone for you. Equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the Galaxy Ultra S24 is the big daddy of Android smartphones. The included S-Pen can be used to take notes, and the Galaxy AI features allow you to translate phone calls in real time, circle to search for items in photos, and more.

The embedded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 can power intensive gaming (the 12GB of RAM helps). It should keep your games running smoothly, even when you’re multitasking.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra typically retails for $US1,300, depending on model, but it can often be found with small discounts on sites like Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Though those flagship phones are nice, Samsung also produces worthy mid-range and budget-friendly devices. If you want much of the appeal of a Samsung for less, then the Galaxy A54 is a good choice. This budget-friendly phone offers a fluid 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and expandable storage with 6GB of RAM. The included 5,000mAh battery last you a day.

The Galaxy A54 typically retails for under $US500, but you can often find it on sale for as low as $US340, making it one of the most appealing and affordable Galaxy phones on the market—though unfortunately, it doesn’t come with access to any of the Galaxy AI features Samsung recently introduced.