Every New Device Announced at Samsung’s S22 Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung lifted the lid on its highly-anticipated slate of new products in the early hours of the morning at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The highlight is no doubt the new Galaxy S22 smartphone but there were a couple of other exciting new items as well.

Let’s unpack.

What was announced at Samsung’s S22 Unpacked event?

Samsung S22 and S22+

The Samsung S22 series of smartphones are boasting Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet. New camera features like Nightography mode and auto-framing help to make every picture you take perfect.

A new 4nm processor will also help the S22 keep up with all your work and streaming needs. Design-wise, things are largely the same but the S22 and S22+ make use of armour aluminium frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for enhanced durability.

The S22 and S22+ will be available from March 4 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold models starting at $1,249.

S22 Ultra

Similar to the iPhone Pro models, Samsung likes to add a bit of extra oomph to its premium Ultra model.

This year the main attraction of the Ultra is the in-built S-Pen, which is a first for the S-Series. This gives the Ultra the productivity power of the Galaxy Tab and the camera performance of the S-Series.

An advanced 4nm processor is the fastest yet and the Ultra’s camera software has great new features including Nightography mode, super HDR and the best AI camera yet with auto framerate and AI focus.

Design-wise, the S22 Ultra has one extra camera over the S22 and S22+ and is also slightly larger.

The S22 Ultra will be available in Australia from March 4 in Burgundy, Phantom White, Phantom Black and Green models. Pricing starts at $1,849.

Galaxy Tab S8

It’s been over a year since we’ve seen a new iteration of the Galaxy S Tab but Samsung announced at the S22 Unpacked event that it is coming back in 2022 with the S8.

Split across three models the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra are the slimmest and sleekest tablets from Samsung to date. The devices feature a 4nm processor, a built-in S-Pen and a beautiful AMOLED screen with the slimmest bezel on an S tablet yet.

The S8 tablets have quad speakers and Dolby Atmos sound along with a 120-degree front-facing camera for upgraded video calls and 15 hours of uninterrupted video playback for all your streaming needs.

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra will be available for purchase from March 4 with prices starting at $1,099.

These devices just add to Samsung’s hefty lineup of cool smartphones, which was recently bolstered by the release of its foldables the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. The only question that remains is which one to choose?

It’s worth pointing out that if you pre-order any of the devices from the Galaxy S22 series on Amazon, you’ll get a free $199 Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) and you’ll be eligible to redeem a bonus gift pack from Samsung (valued up to $337). You can also claim an extra $50 off with the promo code S22PEDN on Amazon.