There’s a New Way to Interview for Global Entry

Global Entry is a program that speeds up the customs clearance process for travelers returning to the United States, but prospective members have long encountered extended wait times of four to six months to even enroll in the service. The most common choke point is scheduling the enrollment interview, which must be completed in person at select locations.

We’ve covered numerous ways to speed up the process, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (the agency that administers Trusted Traveler Programs) just added another option for travelers flying out of the country.

Global Entry Enrollment on Departure is similar to the existing Enrollment on Arrival, which allows applicants to complete their interview onsite at certain U.S. airports upon returning from abroad. For now, Enrollment on Departure is only available to travelers leaving from Washington Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

How to take advantage of Global Entry Enrollment on Departure

To utilize Enrollment on Departure, you must have a conditionally approved Global Entry application, meaning you cannot start the process at the airport. You must have an airline ticket for an international flight departing from Washington Dulles International, as those traveling on domestic itineraries are not eligible for Enrollment on Departure. Applicants must also bring their passport and a physical document with their current address as proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, mortgage or rental payment statement, or utility bill.

The Enrollment on Departure office is inside the B concourse at Washington Dulles International next to gate B41 and is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Travelers should arrive early and allow plenty of time to complete the process before their flights. (Customs and Border Protection does not indicate specific wait times.)

For now, there are no specific plans to expand Enrollment on Departure to other airports. If you aren’t flying through Dulles, you can still utilize Enrollment on Arrival at more than 50 airports upon your return, as long as you have a conditionally approved application.