How to Unclog a Kitchen Sink Without Calling a Plumber

If your kitchen sink is stopped up, think twice before calling a plumber. There are ways to unclog a kitchen sink that cost less and take less time. If they fail, go ahead and give a pro a ring, but at least try these first. The steps below are listed in order of severity and effort.

Plunge the sink

Start by preparing your sink, removing any standing water with a cup and dumping it into a bowl for now. Then, use a small plunger if you have one. The answer may be as simple as using some suction to force the clog through.

Tool you’ll need: Korky Beehive Mini Sink Plunger ($13.99, Target)

Use boiling water

If you can’t plunge the clog, it might be too big—for now. Boiling water can shrink or disintegrate some gunk, which might be all you need to get things flowing again. Bring a pot of water to a boil, then pour it right into the drain. If the water doesn’t start draining out of the basin, wait until it cools, remove it with a cup, and try again. If it’s draining, but slowly, get back at it with the plunger to see if you can force it out.

Tool you’ll need: Farberware two-quart pot ($16.99, Target)

Try home remedies like baking soda

Baking soda has so many household uses and is generally gentler to use than other chemical products ( although there are some surfaces you shouldn’t use it on ). Baking soda and white vinegar are fizzy, bubbly best friends that can work together to oust a clog. Pour a cup of each into the drain, give the duo about 15 to 20 minutes to work some magic, and then try running hot water from the tap down into the hole.

Enlist the help of clog-clearing chemicals

If these remedies don’t work, you can always try store-bought chemicals. Drano Max Gel (US$24.96 for a two-pack, Home Depot) is highly rated and usually effective, but a building manager I know swears by Pequa (US$9.98 for 64 ounces, Home Depot) and calls it “a miracle.” Whatever you choose to use, read the instructions on the packaging carefully and keep your plunger close by for a finishing touch if needed.