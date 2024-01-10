You Should Probably Change the Password to Your ICONIC Account, Here’s How

As you’ve likely heard by now, there have been cases of fraudulent logins on THE ICONIC, leading to customers being left out of pocket and many others feeling concerned about the security of their accounts. This was first reported by the ABC but has since been picked up all over.

We reached out to the team at THE ICONIC to ask what the best course of action is for customers who are worried their accounts are at risk of fraudulent activity, and they shared some insight on the topic.

How to manage account security on THE ICONIC

If you’re a customer with THE ICONIC, you may have noticed an email land in your inbox with instructions on how to better manage the security of your account. The email encouraged folks to change the password for their accounts with the following:

Step 1: To reset your password on your ICONIC account, head to the login page and log into your account.

Step 2: Find the icon with your initials on the top right hand side of the page, select ‘Account’ followed by ‘Change Password’ from underneath the Security and Login subheading.

Step 3: Once you have updated your password, be sure to sign out of all devices by clicking the button below the password fields, to ensure your current device is the only one your account is being accessed from.

N.B. As a rule, we encourage you to visit shopping websites and apps directly so you can avoid accidentally clicking on suspicious links in emails – it’s a good habit to develop, generally speaking.

The email from THE ICONIC continued, sharing the below tips for creating a strong password.

Avoid using a password that is already being used in combination with your email address login on another site or account.

Ensure your password is a combination of letters, numbers and special characters for optimal security.

Regularly update your password to help support your account security.

Finally, it shared that “If you have noticed any unusual activity on your ICONIC account, please contact our Customer Service team via our Help Centre who will escalate your concern to our Security and Fraud teams.”

A spokesperson from the brand shared the below statement with Lifehacker Australia:

“We have recently seen an increase in fraudulent account login attempts on THE ICONIC, which our Security and Fraud teams continue to actively manage, in conjunction with our security partners. We are working with all customers to address these incidents, which are not a result of a data breach at THE ICONIC. The security of our customer data is of the utmost importance to us and we continue to work with our third party security partners to protect against all fraudulent activity. We encourage all ICONIC customers to be vigilant when it comes to proactively managing their account security by regularly changing their passwords.

“Our teams are also proactively intercepting unauthorised access attempts and cancelling any fraudulent orders made, in addition to providing customers with full refunds for any successful orders made that have been dispatched.”

So, in short, change your password (to something secure) and reach out to THE ICONIC’s Help Centre if you are worried about activity on your account.

Lead Image Credit: THE ICONIC website