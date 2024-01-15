There’s no denying just how big TikTok has become all around the world. With over more than 1 billion monthly active users, TikTok has a ton of content for you to enjoy. And if you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to watch TikTok on your televisions, then now’s the chance, as Google has finally brought the ability to cast TikTok to your TV.

How to watch TikTok on your TV

If you want to watch your favorite TikToks on your TV, then you’re going to need to meet a couple of requirements. First, you need a Chromecast device, as Google added the ability to cast TikTok to Chromecast during CES 2024.

There are tons of Chromecast dongles out there you can buy, or you might already own a TV with Chromecast compatibility. You’ll have to check. Once you have a Chromecast device, though, make sure it’s set up, and then you can start casting your favourite TikToks to the big screen.

First, open TikTok and find the video you want to cast in the app.

Click Share in the bottom right corner.

in the bottom right corner. Tap Cast in the options list. You may have to scroll to find it.

in the options list. You may have to scroll to find it. Now select the Chromecast device that you want to cast the video to, and enjoy.

TikTok will also support casting of TikTok LIVE videos very soon, and Google is expanding the amount of devices that come with Chromecast built in, including adding it to LG’s 2024 TV lineup. So if you don’t already have a TV with Chromecast built in, it’s very likely you’ll have more options for buying one in the future.

You can also stream TikTok to your TV from an Apple device using screen mirroring, though the easiest way to make that happen is to plug your phone directly into the TV with a Lightning to HDMI cable. This isn’t always a great option, but it’s better than nothing if you don’t have a Chromecast-compatible device.