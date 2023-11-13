15 Major Announcements From Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Netflix Geeked Week 2023 has arrived. The event is kind of like an online Comic-Con for all things pop culture on Netflix and has come with dozens of exciting announcements and updates on upcoming series, movies and games.

Here’s a rundown of all the top announcements and trailers from Netflix Geeked Week this year.

Netflix Geeked Week 2023: Top announcements and trailers

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fans of Nickelodeon’s animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender have been waiting with bated breath to see how Netflix’s live-action adaptation will go. The first trailer for ATLA dropped at Geeked Week and it honestly looks very promising. The series will drop on February 22, 2024.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix’s zany sci-fi superhero series The Umbrella Academy is heading into its fourth and final season, with a confirmed return date of… sometime in 2024. The cast did tease audiences with what to expect in a hype reel for the new season, but apart from that, details are still thin on the ground.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game surprised everyone back in 2021 when the Korean-language show went on to become Netflix’s most-watched show of all time. While we wait for Season 2, Netflix has decided to make the fictional reality game show a real one (minus all the murder). At Geeked Week, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk walks audiences through the recreation of the set that challengers will endure in the new series, Squid Game: The Challenge. The series releases on November 22.

Arcane

Screenshot: Netflix

Season 2 of Arcane is easily one of the most-anticipated series returns on Netflix. The series, following the champions of popular online multiplayer game, League of Legends, quickly shot up the list as one of the best animated and best-adapted video game-to-screen projects of all time.

It also left things on a cliffhanger and fans have been hanging out to know what will happen next to Jinx, Vi and co. At Geeked Week, Netflix threw us a bone with a teaser for Season 2 that promises it will return in November 2024.

3 Body Problem

The dust has settled on the Game of Thrones finale, and the time has come to look to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ new project, 3 Body Problem. The Netflix series is an adaptation of Cixin Liu’s series of novels, which sees a group of scientists band together to face humanity’s greatest threat.

Netflix Geeked Week gave us an extended look at the new sci-fi series and confirmed a release date of March 21, 2024.

Sweet Home

Another popular horror K-Drama is Sweet Home, which sees a teenager and his neighbours fight to survive after humans turn into horrifying monsters. Netflix revealed the trailer for Season 2 at Geeked Week, with the new season set to release on December 1.

Leave the World Behind

The next project from Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail is Leave the World Behind, a thriller following a family at the end of the world after strangers bring news of a worldwide blackout. The movie will hit Netflix on December 8.

Code 8 Part II

Back in 2019, cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell led the Canadian crowdfunded sci-fi film Code 8, a movie that explored a world where a small percentage of the population have superpowers, and are marginalised by society.

Following its popularity, Netflix got involved, and in 2024, we’ll see the fruits of that labour in Code 8: Part II, a sequel featuring the same story world and actors. The first teaser was revealed at Netflix Geeked Week.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The live-action The Witcher series is on a bit of a hiatus following Henry Cavill’s departure, but in the meantime, a new animated series has risen to fill the void. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep stars Doug Cockle as the voice of Geralt, aka the same person who voiced the character in the video games. The series will hit Netflix in late 2024.

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown continues her domination of Netflix with her new movie, Damsel, a 2024 release that flips the script on the traditional damsel-in-distress story. MBB’s Princess is thrown into a cave with a dragon as a blood sacrifice and must rely on her own skills to survive.

Dead Boy Detectives

Set in the same universe as The Sandman, Dead Boy Detectives brings Neil Gamain’s popular comic duo to life. Starring George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, Dead Boy Detectives follows the friends as they trade the afterlife for solving supernatural crimes on Earth.

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a new animated series based on the prolific card game created by The Oatmeal. I included this one simply because I cannot believe they found a way to turn this diabolical game into a TV show.

Terminator: The Anime Series

The Terminator will, in fact, be back in a new Netflix anime series. The first teaser was released during Geeked Week, but it really gave us nothing to go off of. The story is a new one set in 1997, following a soldier from the future who is sent to protect Malcolm Lee, an engineer who launches a new AI system that is designed to compete with Skynet.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17 as the animated version of the cult classic movie and comics hits Netflix. The series will see the movie cast return to voice their characters, and Netflix gave audiences a final peek at the series during Geeked Week.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder’s next movie is of the most epic proportions as he launches a completely new sci-fi universe in Rebel Moon. Netflix dropped an extensive trailer for the first part of the story at Geeked Week, which releases December 22 and stars a massive cast including Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Fra Free, Michiel Huisman and Charlie Hunnam.

Netflix Games

As you may have heard, Netflix is steadily expanding its library of games, with many new ones announced at Geeked Week. Netflix’s strategy seems to very much rely on game versions of its original titles, which is why we’re seeing games based on Shadow and Bone, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Money Heist and The Dragon Prince: Xadia heading to the platform.

However, Netflix also seems to want to be the home of popular indie games as well, and it announced that it is licensing Death’s Door, Braid, Katana Zero and Hades for mobile platforms. It may have been a slow start, but these are huge gets for Netflix.

This is not even close to everything Netflix unveiled at Geeked Week 2023, and if you want to experience the announcements yourself, you can find them all on Tudum.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix