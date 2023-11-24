From 90-Second Brownies to Oreo Mug Cakes, Here Are 8 Dessert Recipes TikTok Is Loving

Craving something sweet but short on time? Or maybe your pantry is looking a little empty? Well, if you own a microwave, a few basic ingredients and a heatproof mug or bowl, you can satisfy your sweet tooth in a flash with our roundup of the most drool-worthy microwave dessert recipes on TikTok.

From more indulgent treats like a fudgy brownie or a sticky toffee pudding to healthier options, including a high-protein cheesecake and an apple pie, these incredibly easy desserts can be thrown together in minutes — and most only require one bowl to make.

If you’re looking for more quick recipes, make sure to check out these easy 5-ingredient dinner recipes or healthy 2-ingredient dishes.

8 best TikTok microwave dessert recipes

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: 90-second brownie

What you’ll need:

3 tablespoons white flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 ½ tablespoons cocoa powder

1 ½ tablespoons melted butter

Dash of vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

Handful of milk/dark/white chocolate chips

Directions:

Add all your ingredients into a small microwave-safe bowl. Stir to combine. Cook in the microwave for 90 seconds. Serve as is or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: Chocolate chip cookie

What you’ll need:

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 tablespoon granulated brown sugar

1 egg yolk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 heaped tablespoons plain flour

1 tablespoon of milk/dark/white chocolate chips

Directions:

Add your butter to a small porcelain ramekin and microwave in 20-second bursts. Stir until fully melted. Add the sugar and stir to combine. Add in the egg yolk and vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add in the flour and mix thoroughly until combined. Lastly, add in the chocolate chips and fold through. Smooth the top and sprinkle with more chocolate chips. Microwave on medium heat for 40-50 seconds. Allow to cool for one minute before digging in.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: Sticky toffee pudding

What you’ll need:

For the pudding…

50g (approx. 8-10) soft dates

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ tablespoons hot water

1 ½ tablespoon melted butter

1 ½ tablespoons self-raising flour

½ tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons beaten egg

For the butterscotch sauce…

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ tablespoon butter

4 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

Finely chop the dates and put them in a mug along with the water and baking soda. Microwave for 30-45 seconds. Add the butter and mash with a fork. Add the flour, sugar and egg and mix to combine. Place it back in the microwave for 50 seconds or until the top is firm, not dry. Let it cool for a bit. To make the sauce, add all ingredients into a small ramekin and microwave for 50 seconds or until it begins to bubble (do this in 15-second increments to avoid splattering), and then mix. Pour the hot sauce over the pudding and serve as is, or topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: Low-calorie apple pie

What you’ll need:

For the apple filling…

1 medium apple, peeled and chopped into small pieces

2 teaspoons maple syrup (or brown sugar)

Large pinch of ground cinnamon

Optional but recommended: 1 teaspoon cornstarch + 1 teaspoon water

For the crumble topping…

2 tablespoons oats

½ teaspoon butter, softened or melted

2 teaspoons brown sugar (or maple syrup)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Optional: pinch of salt

Directions:

To make the apple filling, combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine. Microwave for 30 seconds, mix with a spoon and then microwave for a further 30 seconds. Mix and repeat 2-3 times or until the apples are softened. While the apples are microwaving, make the crumble topping by mixing up all ingredients in a separate small bowl. Sprinkle the topping over the top of the microwaved apple filling. Microwave for 60 seconds. Let it sit at room temperature for at least one minute before devouring.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: Healthy cinnamon rolls

What you’ll need:

¾ ripened banana, peeled

45 grams oat flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon plain flour, plus more for rolling

Coconut oil for brushing

Cinnamon sugar

Directions:

Add the banana to a shallow microwave-safe bowl and mash with a fork. Add oat flour, baking powder, cinnamon and plain flour and stir with a spoon until combined to make a dough. Flatten the dough out on a floured surface. Brush the entire top surface of the dough with coconut oil and evenly sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Roll the dough into a log shape and cut it into five even portions using a sharp knife. Neatly place the rolls side-by-side into the same bowl you used to initially combine the ingredients. Microwave for two to three minutes. Enjoy as is or top with a glaze mix (you can make this by simply combining equal parts of icing sugar, milk and vanilla extract).

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: 2-ingredient Oreo mug cake

What you’ll need:

5 Oreos

¼ cup milk

Directions:

Crush up Oreos in a mug. Add the milk and mix well. Add another Oreo on top and pop it into the microwave for 90 seconds to two minutes. Once cooked, take it out of the microwave and let it cool for two minutes before consuming.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: Banana bread

What you’ll need:

1 ripened banana

1 egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ cup almond milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

¼ cup plain white flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup milk/white/dark chocolate chips

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

Mash the banana in a bowl. Whisk in the egg, then add in the vanilla extract, milk and butter. Stir to combine. In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Pour the dry mixture into the wet mixture and gently fold to combine. Microwave on high for 2 ½ minutes or until the bread separates easily from the bowl.

Microwave dessert recipe ideas: High-protein cheesecake

What you’ll need:

250g smooth Cottage Cheese or low-fat cream cheese

1 egg

3-4 tablespoons powdered granulated sweetener

Juice of half a lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a microwave-safe mug. Stir to combine. Microwave at 30-second intervals for 3-4 minutes (to avoid the mixture bubbling over). The cheesecake should still have a slight jiggle in the middle. Enjoy as is or topped with fruit. Optional: allow to cool and set in the fridge overnight for a firmer cheesecake.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok