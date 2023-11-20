9 of the Most Thoughtful Christmas Gift Ideas, According to eBay Research

Buying Christmas presents is rarely an easy process. Unless your recipient has told you exactly what they want under the tree this year, chances are you’re going to be looking for the best Christmas gift ideas. New research from eBay may help with that.

The online marketplace has pulled together some statistics on which gifts are the most popular amongst Australians this year, as well as some presents that will likely go unwanted.

The research comes from an online survey conducted by YouGov between October 12-16, 2023, with a sample size of 1,035 Australians. Of these, 970 said they receive and/or give gifts during the festive season.

Here are some of the most interesting stats from eBay’s Christmas gift research:

Aussies agree that the top things that make a thoughtful gift include: sentimental value, personalisation, and practicality.

1 in 4 of those surveyed are opting to purchase gift cards as presents

For presents that didn’t quite nail it there is a 13% chance the recipient will re-gift it.

2 in 5 respondents are planning to spend more than $500 on gifts this Christmas season

Rebecca Newton, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay Australia, shed some insight on the whole Christmas present situation, pointing to some of the top items searched on the platform around this time of year.

“While eBay research shows that almost three-quarters of Aussies think that giving meaningful Christmas gifts is important, it can be difficult to find the perfect gift when everyone has different hobbies and passions. Our top searches on eBay reflect the diversity of Aussies and the things they love, from collectible cars to LEGO, Pokemon and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton. This year, we want to encourage Australians to give just the Thing for their loved ones this Christmas, whatever they’re into.”

If you are stuck for ideas, some of the most thoughtful Christmas gifts Aussies pointed to in eBay’s research included:

Camping equipment

Bluetooth speakers

Coffee makers

Designer handbags

Fishing gear

Gaming consoles

Polaroid cameras

Smartwatches

Sporting merchandise

Obviously, quite a few of these ideas make for expensive presents. If you are after something a little cheaper, don’t forget to take advantage of the Black Friday sales where you can. Alternatively, you can check out one of eBay’s gift guides or try our Kmart Christmas gift guide with items for under $50.

Lead Image Credit: iStock