Take Part in Normal’s Survey on Sexual Taboos for 50% Off a New Vibrator

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over the past few years, discussions around sex, pleasure, sex toys and masturbation have finally pushed past the shadows of secrecy and shame.

Led mostly by social media, but also by a new-found openness among radio, TV and digital media outlets, it’s nice to see frequent and candid conversations about what turns us on and how we can maximise our pleasure in the bedroom (plus how answers to both those questions can vastly differ from person to person) has become more prevalent than ever before.

Although, despite these growing conversations propelling us in the right direction, there still seems to be an unspoken taboo that exists around certain sexual practices.

READ MORE Here Are the 10 Horniest Suburbs in Australia

To get a better grasp on what those are, Aussie sex toy brand Normal has just released an Australian Sex Taboos Survey designed to pinpoint which sexual practices still carry a sense of shame, and conversely, what’s now widely accepted as “normal”. And yes you guessed it, they need your help to fill it out.

The process is simple. All you have to do is click this link and answer a series of Typeform questions regarding your own stance on a range of sexual practices. You’ll also be asked what you think the broader societal sentiment is around it. Be it group sex, threesomes, BDSM, voyeurism or any other desire, your input will help to portray an accurate picture of perspectives around sex in 2023.

For anyone wondering, the survey will also be completely anonymous and only take five minutes to complete.

Of course, your valuable time and insights won’t go unrewarded either. Normal is giving away a 50 per cent discount code for anyone who contributes to the study. This code can be used on its entire range of vibrators, lube, sex toy cleaners, bundles, sexual conversation kits and even merch.

Normal is already well-known for its research on sex, dating and relationships, with its conversation-shaping findings in the 2021 and 2022 Big Sex Surveys. Interested in putting your two cents into the next one? You can find the survey here. When you’re done, decide what goodies you want to get with your half-off discount code (like Billie, $160) here.

Image Credit: iStock.