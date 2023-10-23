Doctor’s Fees Are Rising: Here’s How Much It Costs to See a GP in Australia Now

Aussies have been dealt another blow in this cost of living crisis as the fees for a doctor’s consultation are set to rise (again). This marks the third time prices have increased this year, and it will set the fees for a GP visit to over $100.

How much are GP fees rising?

As was reported by 9 News, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) has recommended that medical practices raise the fees for a standard GP consultation to try and match the increasing costs of running such a business.

The new recommended price for a non-bulk billed appointment is $102 – which is the price before the Medicare rebate.

While this is only a $4 increase since the last time, which saw prices rise to $98 in July, it is the third price increase this year, which started with a rise to $90 in March.

Those on Medicare will still be able to claim a rebate which is also increasing by – get this – 20 cents. The gap fee will therefore be $60.60 to see a doctor at these new recommended prices.

All this being said, the choice of whether to match these recommendations will be up to each individual practice.

“As part of indexation, there may be an increase to fees, of course, every practice makes their own decision based on their local community and what fits best with their practice,” AMA Federal President Dr Danielle McMullen told The Today Show.

Dr McMullen cited things like wage increases, electricity price spikes and the rising cost of registration as some of the reasons these price recommendations have been made.

However, it’s not all bad news. The federal government did announce it would triple the bulk billing incentive for GPs for patients on welfare, pensioners and children under 16 from November 1. So, at least there is that.

Just add this to the list of price increases we’ve seen this year, along with other things like groceries and Netflix.

Lead Image Credit: iStock