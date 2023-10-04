Where to Stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Before the explosion of streaming services, watching certain sporting matches could be a sticky wicket, but these days, it’s easy, mate. Badgers (extreme cricket fans) can watch all 48 matches in the Men’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup from their living rooms, even if they don’t have cable TV, so there’s no excuse to miss a single yorker or golden duck.

If you’re new to cricket, the World Cup is a perfect time to dive in, learn the game, and enjoy match-ups between the Earth’s finest cricket squads, including a grudge match between the current world champions, England’s Three Lions, and their hated rivals, Pakistan’s Men in Green.

The round-robin style tournament goes down between October 5 and November 19, with 48 games scheduled among the 10 teams hitting the pitch. They are:

India (hosts)

England (defending champions)

Australia

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Netherlands

When and where is the tournament?

As we touched on before, the Men’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5 at 7:00 pm AEDT. The competition is being played out in India, with the first game set for Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The first game is being played between England and New Zealand, and Australia’s first game is set for Sunday, October 8, at 7:00 pm. It will be played against India.

How to stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup

In Australia, you can catch this year’s Cricket World Cup streaming on Kayo Sports, FOXTEL, as well as on 9Now and Channel 9 (Lifehacker Australia sits beneath parent company Nine Entertainment). A Kayo Sports membership will set you back $25 a month and will get you access to all games; as will a FOXTEL Sports subscription, which starts at $59 per month right now.

Nine is obviously free, but will only be airing select matches.