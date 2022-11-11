Everything Cricket Fans Need to Know About the T20 World Cup Final

Cricket fans are likely holding their breath to find out how the Grand Final of the T20 World Cup will play out. While we are still waiting to hear on a few uncertain details, there are a few elements we do know for sure.

So, here’s a quick look at the major cricket event and what folks can expect.

Which teams are playing?

The two teams that have made the 2022 cricket World Cup Final are England and Pakistan.

As Fox Sports has reported, it’s been 30 years since Pakistan has beaten England in the ODI (one-day international) cricket World Cup at the MCG.

You can find a break-down of the teams’ performances across the season via the ICC Men’s World Cup website with details on recent games and team players, also.

🎆 Pakistan 🆚 England 🎆



Melbourne awaits the grand finale! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yxMjY6t03L — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022

When and where will the T20 World Cup Final be held?

This is where things get a little murky. For now, the match is slated for 7:00 pm Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The issue with that is the weather forecast for that date in Melbourne is awful and wet. Considering that, a reserve date has been floated: 3:00 pm Monday, November 14. However, the forecast isn’t looking all that great for Monday, either.

Tickets are still available for the T20 World Cup Final if you’re keen to check it out live.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup Final at home?

Folks who are looking to catch the final game at home, you can do so via free-to-air or through a streaming service.

Channel 9 and 9 Gem will be airing the T20 World Cup Final on free-to-air. Kayo and Foxtel will also be showing the game if you have a subscription to either of those. This obviously offers the opportunity to watch the game on-demand if you miss the action live for some reason.