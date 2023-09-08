Go-To Skincare’s New $39 Cleanser May Solve Your Winter Skin Woes

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we finally head into Spring, there’s every chance your skin is still weathering the dull, dry and flaky impacts of our harsh Aussie winter. Everything from constant humidity changes, artificial heating and the fact we drink less water when we’re cold are major contributors to this. And it’s at this time, you’re probably wondering if you’ll ever see your glowy, dewy, hydrated self again. But, we’re here to reassure you that you will — with the right TLC, of course.

Our first recommendation: getting your hands on Go-To Skincare’s newest kid on the block, the Juicy Gel Cleanser.

What is Go-To’s Juicy Gel Cleanser?

Carefully crafted using some of the most nourishing ingredients, including cucumber extract, lotus root water, aloe vera and jojoba esters — the Juicy Gel Cleanser is designed to hydrate and plump the skin, soothe and calm irritation, prevent flaking/dryness and give your face that squeaky clean finish, minus the weird tightness that occurs right after washing. Because of this, it’s also well and truly sensitive skin-approved. Win-win, right?

Go-To Skincare Juicy Gel Cleanser, $39

How to use Go-To’s Juicy Gel Cleanser?

Juicy isn’t harsh on skin so there are no rules as to when and when not to lather up. Whether you use it in the morning, at night, or both, just follow these simple steps to achieve the best results:

Morning:

If you’re using Juicy as soon as you wake up, make sure it’s the first step in your skincare routine to remove all the remnants of the night before. Do this by simply massage a small amount into damp skin for a minute or so before rinsing with warm water.

Night:

If you’re more of a nighttime skincare person, Juicy is a great double cleanser tool. We’d recommend using it as a second cleanser (following an oil or balm cleanser) to remove stubborn makeup and SPF before going in with your other exfoliants, treatment products, serums, oils and/or night cream.

How much does Go-To’s Cleanser cost?

Juicy costs $39, which is a fairly standard price point for a non-drugstore gel cleanser.

Is the Juicy Gel Cleanser worth the juicy purchase?

While we’re yet to get our hands on Go-To’s newest addition (it literally launched this time last week), early reviews are claiming it’s every bit as nourishing and hydrating as it says on the lid.

So, if you’re in the market for a new cleanser to help soothe your dry winter skin, or are already a big fan of Go-To, this might be a sign to get acquainted with this gel cleanser, stat.

Interested? Shop it here now.