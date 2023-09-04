4 Simple Ways To Help Your ‘Tech Neck’

If you’ve ever spent periods of time crouched over your laptop like a prawn while working from home, you probably know the pain that is ‘tech neck’.

According to the Australian Chiropractors Association, tech neck refers to “the neck pain and posture damage that consistent looking down at devices for extended periods of time places on your neck.” Other symptoms can include muscle tightness, spasms and headaches.

Phones, laptops and tablets aren’t going anywhere — in fact, they’re only becoming more relevant to every aspect of our lives.

Whilst anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen may be used to help relieve pain caused by inflammation, here we provide several non-medication options for you to try to prevent neck pain whilst using your laptop or other mobile devices.

Ergonomics Is Key

If you’ve yet to upgrade your WFH setup from a laptop perched on a stack of books on the kitchen table, you’re not doing yourself any favours. Ensuring your home and office work setups are ergonomic is key to maintaining posture throughout the day, and therefore reducing the strain and your neck and back.

Keeping your hips and knees at level, adjusting the height of your computer screen to avoid stretching your neck and investing in an ergonomic chair can also make a world of difference. Additionally, being mindful of your screen time outside of work hours can also help prevent pain.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise has many benefits, and studies have shown that upper-body resistance training, muscular endurance training and stretching can be beneficial in the management of neck pain. If hitting the gym to lift weights isn’t your style, activities like yoga and pilates can also enhance muscle tone and promote better posture. They’re also a great excuse to invest in a new set of workout gear, which is an added bonus.

Another thing which may help is gentle stretches for the legs, back, shoulder and neck. It’s best to speak with your doctor, or a physiotherapist about specific exercises or resources they can recommend for you.

Take Frequent Breaks At Work

Sitting for more than 30 minutes at a time can be harmful to your overall health, so ensuring you’re taking frequent breaks is encouraged. Digital eye strain (DES) can be another contributor to neck and shoulder pain, and one trick to try and reduce DES is the 20-20-20 rule i.e., every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away (6 metres). Whilst doing this might seem like a tiny change, it could make all the difference in the long run.

Incorporating exercises like neck tilts, chin tucks, and shoulder rolls throughout the day can also help alleviate tension and improve flexibility.

Prioritise Self Care

Prioritising self-care is essential to maintaining a holistic approach to health. Getting remedial massages, physiotherapy, acupuncture and trying to reduce stress overall can help in limiting or preventing neck pain. It is also important to be mindful of your device usage and incorporate regular stretches, breaks and exercises into your routine.

You can also speak with your doctor or pharmacist about anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen for short-term relief of pain.10 You should also speak with your doctor if neck pain symptoms persist.

Please note: The information in this article is general in nature. Please always consult a GP or other medical practitioner for advice that is specific to your health needs.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Incorrect use could be harmful.