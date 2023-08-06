My Favourite Storage Solutions for Any Small Living Space

When you move into a really small space, it’s easy to imagine your experience will be a cute, chic one. But once you step into the space and realise what you’re working with, dreams of a clutter-free, ultra-chic living space disappear as you realise that you’re expected to live out of a shoebox. Where will your clothes go? Your work or study supplies? Your body? There are solutions, and here are some of my favourites.

Over-the-door storage

The back of your door is going to be a major storage solution for you if you plan this right. Instead of a standard over-door storage contraption designed with pockets for shoes, try something like the VICTORICH all-in-one organizer, which has pockets of varying sizes and even some sturdy compartments that function like deep shelves.

Collapsible, movable bins

You’ll probably get some kind of dresser, sure, but you’ll need more drawers than that. Try a lightweight, movable, collapsible storage bin centre, like the BirdRock four-cube fabric shelving unit.

Vertical hangers

When you hang all your clothes horizontally across the bar in your closet, you fill it up fast. Get a hanger rod that collapses downward to store all your pants, scarves, or bags. The MORALVE pants hanger, for example, has space for five pairs of pants.

Creative shelving

There might be rules against putting shelving up on your walls (or there might not be!), but you can always attach a little shelf next to your bed for easy access to your phone, book, or drink, even if you’re lounging in the top bunk. Try the BedShelfie bedside shelf, which clips onto the bed frame.

Fridge storage

Whether you have access to a kitchenette or not, you’ll need to eat, so you’ll probably have a mini fridge. Grab an over-fridge storage mat with side pockets to house your cups, snacks, flatware, or other kitchen supplies to save precious space.

Desk storage

You’re probably going to need a desk at some point, so use the space above it for even more storage. The DormCo College Cube desk bookshelf goes above your desk to provide plenty of storage for books and pictures.

Under-bed carts

Finally, use the space under your bed to store shoes, coats, or large items. You don’t want them right on the floor, though, so pick up two THESEATOP rolling organisers to keep your items within easy reach.