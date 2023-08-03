Need a Dose of Wholesome Teen Romance? Heartstopper Season 2 Is the Answer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s Heartstopper, you are missing out on one of the most wholesome teen love stories of the century. If you have seen Heartstopper and are currently in post-TV depression we have some good news, the second season has arrived.

Here’s what you need to know about Heartstopper season 2.

What is Heartstopper?

Heartstopper is a YA coming-of-age rom-com starring two queer teens, Charlie and Nick, who navigate the world of young love as they discover their friendship is becoming something more.

Both the comic and the series are incredibly diverse with multiple characters representing the LGBTQ+ community.

The series is based on the highly-popular webcomic written by Alice Oseman.

The story of Heartstopper season 2

When Heartstopper was released it quickly rocketed to the top of Netflix’s charts. It seemed inevitable that it would be renewed and on May 20, Netflix did just that.

In fact, not only did the streamer renew Heartstopper for season 2 but it also put in an order for season 3 as well.

It’s easy to see why. Netflix reported that book sales of Heartstopper increased by 1700% in the US and the show currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It also reached the Top Ten list on Netflix in 54 countries around the world. We love to see it!

There are currently four volumes of Heartstopper available on shelves with a fifth and final one expected in 2023.

Heartstopper’s first season on Netflix covers storylines from Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the graphic novel. It seems likely that season 2 will cover the next two volumes with the third season rounding out the fifth, once that is released. This means you can read ahead if you need more Heartstopper in your life.

Now that Heartstopper’s release is imminent we know a bit more about the story that will be covered in season 2. The synopsis from Netflix reads:

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The trailer for the new season also promises more shenanigans that are sure to warm and break your heart.

Who is coming back?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor are at the centre of the show as Charlie and Nick and have skyrocketed in popularity on social media since the show’s debut.

Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy) also make up core parts of the friendship group in the show. Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Jenny Walser, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade and Alan Turkington also reprise their roles, as does Olivia Colman as the best mum ever.

New cast members this season include Bel Priestley as Naomi and Ash Self as Felix, who are new friends of Elle. Thibault de Montalembert will appear as Stephane, Nick’s dad. Leila Khan (Sahir), Jack Barton (David), Nima Taleghani (Mr. Farouk) and Bradley Riches (James McEwan), will also play new characters in season 2.

Alice Oseman will also return as a writer forthe new seasons.

Heartstopper Season 2: Release Date

Now to the best news of all – Heartstopper’s release date. After over a year of waiting, Season 2 of Heartstopper will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, August 3. Like other content on Netflix, it will arrive at 5:00 pm AEST.

Clear your schedules.

This article has been updated with additional information.