These BirdBike eBikes Are 60% Off Right Now

Jessica Kanzler

Published 3 hours ago: July 7, 2023 at 11:30 pm -
Image: Bird

Cars aren’t the only way to commute, and they’re definitely not the cheapest way. Whether you need a commuter vehicle to get to work, run errands, or an alternative to unreliable public transportation, an eBike might be way to go. BirdBikes are normally over $US2,000 ($2,776), but you can get an A-Frame or V-Frame on sale for just $US899.97 ($1,249) right now. You won’t find this price anywhere else, and shipping is free.

Get a V or A-Frame eBike for 60% off

The A-Frame bike is taller, so it’s suited to taller riders. The manufacturer recommends riders who are 5’0″ to 5’10” use the V-frame eBike, while the A-frame fits riders who are 5’8″ and taller. Both bikes have the same 500W motor and max weight of 120 kg.

The BirdBike’s riding range depends on how you’re using it. If you’re coasting along with the engine only, you could ride for up to 20 miles, or you can increase the range to 50 miles by activating pedal-assist mode. The embedded IP65-waterproof dash displays your distance travelled, battery life, speed, and other readouts.

The BirdBike arrives disassembled, but once you put it together you can use your eBike for daily errands, commuting, or pleasure rides. The BirdBike app also controls the security system that activates a 120-decibel alarm if someone tries to take your bike.

Now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a BirdBike eBike for 60% off, though prices can change at any time.

Back to Login? Click here

