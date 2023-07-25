Spotify Is Increasing Its Prices for Aussie Subscribers: Here’s What You Need to Know

Spotify has become the latest subscription service to announce it is increasing its prices.

The music streaming service revealed the news to Australian users, stating the price of the Premium subscriber packages will rise in September 2023.

“The price of Premium Individual is changing from A$11.99/month to A$12.99/month,” the streaming company said on the changes.

According to Spotify, these new price changes are a result of innovation rather than inflation.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience.

“These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform,” the company said.

Existing Spotify Premium subscribers are to be notified about the price hike via email, with a one-month grace period in place before the higher rate steps in. Those who are on a free trial for the paid service will receive one month at the old price before being transitioned to the new one.

“Since you’re already a Premium subscriber, you will pay A$11.99/month until your billing date in September when your subscription will go up to the new price.”

Those currently on a Spotify Premium Student plan will see a similar $1 bump from $5.99 per month up to $6.99. Subscribers of the Duo and Family plan will cop the biggest increase of all tiers, with a $2-a-month price increase.

How much does Spotify Premium in Australia cost?

The price hike will affect all four Spotify Premium plans that offer ad-free listening. Here are the monthly price break-downs for Australian subscribers, which will take effect from September 2023:

Individual plan: $12.99/month (previously $11.99)

Duo plan: $17.99/month (previously $15.99)

Family plan: $20.99/month (previously $18.99)

Student plan: $6.99/month (previously $5.99)

It’s not the first service to increase its prices in recent months, either. Netflix Australia announced in May it would be cracking down on subscription sharing to stop people across multiple households from using the same account. For audio services, Apple was the first to increase its standard subscription price in October of last year, followed by Amazon in January and, most recently, YouTube Music Premium.

