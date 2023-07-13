4 Questions That Reveal If Management Is Right for You

If you’re successful at what you do, you’d be wise to consider going into management. Being a boss can lead to a meaningful career: There’s a sense of responsibility, the opportunity to influence change, and great managers can make a profound difference in someone’s life. And then there’s the salary and benefits — at most companies, supervisors make more money.

We tend to think that if a person is good at their job, then they can get others to be good at theirs. But unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Leading is about getting results through others, which is much different than achieving results on your own, and just because you’re good at your job doesn’t mean management is a good career path for you.

The reality is that many managers hate their jobs. It’s stressful and often frustrating. For many, once they’re in a management role and attached to the money, they find it hard to back out. They stay in those jobs despite the misery, and they pine for the days when they were only responsible for themselves. You can avoid falling into that same trap by asking yourself a few questions before assuming you want to be a manager.

Are you ready to shift from “you” to “them”?

If you take on a management role, it’s no longer about you — it’s about “them,” the team. Many leaders wrongly believe they’re put into their position for their individual-ness (e.g. their experience, skills, and opinions), and that they should get their teams to think and perform like them. But it’s far less about the leader and more about what the team can achieve together, and great managers focus on the skills and strengths of the team. Management is about being curious about what motivates and inspires their direct reports, adapting to various styles, and then fostering collaboration and results. Being ready to shift attention away from yourself and onto the team is a good sign that management might be right for you.

Can you effectively manage projects, timelines, and expectations?

The role of a leader includes setting expectations, defining roles, and maintaining progress without stifling autonomy and creativity. Many managers go to the extremes on this point and are either too hands-on or too hands-off because they don’t know how to effectively manage workloads. Leadership is about communicating clear expectations, as the majority of employees will do their best to meet them so long as they know what they are. Managers ultimately need project management skills, which involves defining expectations and timelines for other people’s work. If you’re a strong project manager, you’re positioned well to cross over into leadership; but if you’re not, you won’t enjoy — or be good at — being in management.

Do you have a high tolerance for problems?

If you prefer your work to be steady and predictable, you’re probably better off as an individual contributor. Managers are handed problems often — and usually not exciting ones. In some organisations, it can feel like all the manager does is put out fires. They fill gaps in staffing, handle complaints, mediate conflicts, and are told to figure out how to do more work with less resources. Some leaders thrive in this environment, while others wither. Those who have a high tolerance for those issues likely have the right disposition for being a manager. If you generally prefer the boss to be the one to solve problems, then you probably shouldn’t become one.

Do you already have self-care habits?

If you move into a new leadership role, you’ll likely start to put in more hours than usual thanks to the learning curve. You’ll want to succeed, hate the feeling of not knowing answers, and have the high energy of a new employee. Unless you have high-quality self-care habits in place, though, that energy will only last so long and you’ll march yourself right into burnout.

Taking short breaks throughout the day, eating a meal (preferably not in front of a screen), pausing to socially interact with others, and shutting down at a reasonable hour are routines everyone benefits from, but especially managers. If you don’t do these things now, you should start. Not only will you reap the benefits in your current role, but it’ll help you succeed later if you choose to become a manager. You’ll be better able to take good care of yourself and also model it for your future team.

Leading people can be gratifying work, but it can also feel like a slog of constant problems. Most often, it’s a combination of both. Those who succeed in management do so because they developed a skillset different from what made them successful on their own. Consider those questions before deciding for yourself. Management might indeed be right for you. Or it might not.