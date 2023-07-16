Combine Sour and Whipped Cream for This Incredible Topping

I’ve never met a whipped topping I didn’t like. I enjoy the entire genre, from Cool Whip to umeboshi-infused whipped cream. But now, a new (to me) topping has whipped me into a state of severe excitement: It’s a combination of sour cream and whipped cream, and I want to put it on every slice of cake, bowl of ice cream, and piece of fresh fruit that crosses my kitchen counter.

Did I add a little almond extract? Yes, I did, but I’m getting ahead of myself. Even without additional flavoring, adding sour cream to whipped cream gives it a more stable, luscious body that keeps its shape a little longer than pure whipped cream. It also tastes incredible—tangy in a way that’s reminiscent of cheesecake—and it melts rather than deflates on the tongue.

Adding a little sugar and almond extract balances the acid and gives it fruity, marzipan note that comes in at the end, almost fleetingly, making it a perfect topping for any fruit or fruit-based dessert. But it’s especially well suited to stone fruits like peaches, plums, and apricots.

I doubt you’ll need serving suggestions, especially once you taste it, but it would be wrong of me to not recommend it in a shortcake. The extra stability, tang, and light almond-y flavor elevates the simple dessert in more ways than one. Serve it at your next summer function and be prepared to receive adoration and praise.

Tangy, Almond-y Whipped Topping

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1-2 tablespoons sugar, depending on your desired level of sweetness

1/2 cup full-fat sour cream

1 teaspoon almond extract

Using a hand or stand mixer, whip chilled heavy cream and sugar to stiff peaks. Add the sour cream and extract, and whisk by hand until combined. Serve with fruit, cake, or anything else that benefits from a whipped topping.