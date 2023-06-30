‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
You Can Get a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for Over 50% Off Right Now

Jessica Kanzler

Published 5 hours ago: June 30, 2023 at 10:30 pm
You Can Get a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for Over 50% Off Right Now
Image: Curiosity Stream

Want to learn something while you binge? If you’re someone who likes to keep your brain busy even while relaxing, a lifetime subscription to a Curiosity Stream standard plan is a record-low $US179.97 ($250) right now — over $US200 ($278) off the usual price. The price runs through July 14.

Curiosity Stream has a wide range of educational content, including documentaries on history, nature, science, art, and technology. Discovery Communications founder John Hendrick founded the new streaming service, which adds new content every week. It offers the standard streaming-service features — ratings, recommendations, and bookmarks — but its content is tailored for curious people who want to learn.

This lifetime subscription to a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan is on sale for a limited time for $US179.97 ($250), no coupon code required, through July 14, though prices can change at any time.

