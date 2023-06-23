Update All Your Apple Devices ASAP

On Wednesday, Apple released a series of security patches for a variety of devices, spanning iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. Chances are, if you have an Apple device, it supports this update — and update you should, as Apple confirmed that both security flaws patched in this update have been exploited by bad actors. You should install these patches ASAP.

What’s in these new Apple security patches?

The first patch fixes a kernel issue, which would allow bad actors to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. In layman’s terms, this bug lets someone run whatever code they want with zero restrictions on your device…which is obviously bad. Apple has confirmed this particular issue was exploited in versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7. While that means the company isn’t aware of any exploitation occurring with later versions of iOS, on macOS, or on watchOS, those systems are still vulnerable.

The next fix is for WebKit, the framework that allows developers to display webpages on Apple devices. This problem also allows people to execute arbitrary code on your device if you process their maliciously-crafted web content. Apple confirmed this issue has also been exploited but neglected to specific on which platforms. For the sake of security, all should update ASAP.

Which Apple devices support the new security patch?

This security update, as with other patches, impacts more devices than a standard Apple update: While Apple has dropped software support for some of these devices (meaning they won’t receive new features), the company still supports updating them with security patches.

The patches:

How to install the latest security patch on your Apple device

These security patches will appear on your device like any other software update: You’ll find them on iPhone and iPad by heading to Settings > General > Software Update, on Mac by going to System Settings > General > Software Update or System Preferences > Software Update, and on your Apple Watch from General > Software Update on the Watch app, or Settings > General > Software Update on your watch.