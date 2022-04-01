You Should Update Your Apple Devices Right Now

Apple released new updates for iPhone (iOS 15.4.1), iPad (iPadOS 15.4.1), and Mac (macOS 12.3.1) yesterday, and according to the release notes, they fix some annoying bugs across platforms, including a battery drain issue many iPhone users experienced on iOS 15.4. However, Apple didn’t advertise the important security patches these updates also include, and you should install them as soon as possible.

The updates address two key security flaws. One vulnerability, CVE-2022-22675, exists among all three platforms and allows bad actors to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges in an application — essentially letting hackers run whatever code they’d like to on your device. The other flaw, CVE-2022-22674, is macOS specific, occurring in Intel graphics drivers. This vulnerability allows an application to read you kernel memory.

Apple says it has reports that both vulnerabilities may have been used in the wild, making these updates especially critical.

AppleAVD Available for: macOS Monterey, iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2022-22675: an anonymous researcher Intel Graphics Driver Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: An application may be able to read kernel memory Description: An out-of-bounds read issue may lead to the disclosure of kernel memory and was addressed with improved input validation. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2022-22674: an anonymous researcher﻿

That said, security patches aren’t the only reasons to update your devices. For iPhone and iPad, these updates include fixes to the following bugs:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4/iPadOS 15.4.

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert.

Made for iPhone/iPad hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps.

Mac users can expect fixes to these two bugs, one of which will be especially welcome to gamers:

USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones﻿

How to update to iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, and macOS 12.3.1

To update your iPhone or iPad to 15.4.1, head to Settings > General > Software Update. To update your Mac to macOS 12.3.1, go to System Preferences > Software Update. If the update is available on your device, you’ll see it here. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the software, to both protect yourself from these security flaws as well as fix these annoying bugs.