You Can Use Coffee to Turn Brownie Mix Into ‘Pudding’

There’s a lot of hype for chewy brownies, fudgy, and even the cakey type, but what about wet brownies, huh? (Still working on the name.) It’s more like chocolate pudding meets devil’s food cake, and I guarantee if there isn’t a cult following for this simple, decadent brownie pudding, there will be soon. Other than your average brownie mix, the only additional ingredient you need is a delicious liquid. Not to mix in, but to float on top before cooking.

Brownie pudding has the same intense chocolate power of your favourite brownie recipe, but with a luxuriously soft texture. It’s similar to those final bites of brownie à la mode after all the ice cream has melted and soaked into the brownie crumb. I did a microwave version (since they bake up quickly in there), and I used King Arthur’s brownie recipe, but you can use your favourite recipe or box mix. The brownie batter is prepared as usual, but just before it hits the heat, you pour liquid over the top. I used espresso, but coffee, cream, coconut milk, or even water would work. As the brownie cooks, it doesn’t dry out like it normally would, but instead steams under the blanket of flavorful liquid. The batter continues to cook and rise as usual, but also absorbs moisture from above, resulting in a miraculously fluffy, soft-cooked, slightly gooey, chocolatey dessert.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

I was in emergency dessert mode, so I made a personal portion, but this can be duplicated across multiple bowls if you’re supporting multiple chocolate emergencies. I took a quarter cup of brownie batter and smeared it evenly onto the bottom of a microwave-safe bowl. I poked some shallow divots into the batter with my spatula so the espresso would puddle across evenly instead of possibly shifting to one side.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

I drizzled two tablespoons of hot espresso onto the batter and put the whole bowl in the microwave. After 30 seconds, there was a fair amount of steam billowing in the microwave. At this point you can take it out, check the texture, and decide if it’s done — it should be pudding-like on top and cakey underneath. If it’s still too soft, stir briefly, and microwave it for another 10-20 seconds. The brownie pudding should look a tad drier than before, and when you dig in, the texture will be moist and fluffy. Be warned, it is an extraordinary inferno, so allow it to cool for a few minutes.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

The espresso renders the brownie’s texture pillowy and tender on the inside and gooey on the top. The sturdy structure of your average, basic brownie is all an illusion here, so don’t expect to slice it and pick it up. This brownie pudding is best eaten with a spoon. I suggest giving it a stir, which you would never do to a regular brownie, but you would absolutely do with pudding. Although this dessert won’t win any beauty contests, drizzling a spoonful of heavy cream over this brownie pudding is a good idea, and it will win your heart. Although I haven’t tried a full batch of brownie pudding in the oven, the same idea would apply. The oven-version wouldn’t get stirred, and the coffee float on the top would likely create two distinct layers, a more traditional brownie bottom and a puddingy top. If you want to try and bring a large batch of this microwave brownie pudding down to the oven, start with one cup of coffee first, and let me know how it turns out.

Microwave Brownie Pudding

Ingredients:

¼ cup brownie batter

2 tablespoons hot espresso (substitute coconut milk, coffee, cream, or other liquid)

Spread the brownie batter evenly onto the bottom of a microwave-safe bowl with the back of a spoon. Using the same spoon, poke shallow dents along the surface of the batter. Spoon the espresso evenly over the batter. Microwave for 30 seconds. Stir. Microwave for 10-20 seconds more. Let cool for 5 minutes. Stir the brownie pudding and serve with ice cream or cut to the chase with a drizzle of heavy cream.