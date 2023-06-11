How to Empty Your Food Processor Without the Blade Falling Out

I’m not a big fan of The Rich, but I have a soft spot for Martha Stewart. Maybe it’s the prison time, her terrible food pics, or her refusal to portray herself as anything other than insanely wealthy (it’s just more honest), but this is one rich lady I will always be charmed by. (That’s mother, as they say.) In addition to all of that, she knows her stuff. Watch as she schools one Jamie Oliver on the ways of the food processor in an effortless, nonchalant manner.

If you’ve ever used a food processor, you know that removing your processed food from the bowl can be mildly annoying. You either have to reach down in there to remove the blade, which can be messy, or hold it to keep it from falling out as your tip the bowl forward.

You can either hold it from the top, which is what Jamie does, but this requires two hands — one to hold the bowl and one to hold the blade in place. If you want to free up a hand for scraping and such, you can do it the Martha way, and hold the blade from the bottom.

All you have to do is stick your finger in a hole. Hold the bowl in one hand, and stick a finger from that same hand into the bottom, up into the hollow centre of the blade attachment. Tilt as usual and use your other hand to scrape out the processed contents.

I tried it myself, and it works, which makes sense, because Martha said it would. Be warned, however, that the hole in some models is small; my pinky fit perfectly, and I could just squeeze my ring finger in there, but it could be a little uncomfortable for larger fingers. (I have pretty chubby fingers though.)