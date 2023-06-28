Make Your Own Beanie This Winter With Cardigang’s Guided Knitting and Crochet Workshops

Now that winter has finally struck us with its classic bone-snapping chill, it’s time to swap those outdoor picnics, beach days and park dates for something a bit more weather appropriate. Here at Lifehacker Australia, you know that means one thing and one thing only — we’ll be picking back up the knitting needles exactly where we left them this time last year.

Itching to do the same, but don’t know a thing about knitting or crocheting? You couldn’t have found yourself in a more convenient place because Melbourne-based fashion brand Cardigang are offering haberdashery workshops in Waterloo, Sydney this weekend (July 1st and 2nd) and August 5th and 6th.

With tickets priced at $80 (which you can buy right now via this link), you’ll get a 90-minute workshop with Cat and Morgan from Cardigang. The pair will walk you through the basics of your chosen craft while you make your very own beanie valued at $70 and have a yarn with like-minded makers.

But, the learning doesn’t stop there, you’ll also receive a $30 Cardigang voucher, so you can go home and hone your craft with one of the brand’s fool-proof DIY kits. With easy-to-follow instructions and all the materials included, they’re a great way to ease into the world of string craft.

What types of things can you make? The options are endless at Cardigang and vary by difficulty level, but a few beginner favourites are its scarves, cardigans, bucket hats and scrunchies.

Iris Cardigan Knit Kit, $210

Made from 100% natural fibres, each piece is surprisingly comfortable (read: not itchy), breathable and comes in a range of bright, bold colours to choose from — perfect for dopamine dressing. Handy, right?

Meadow Crochet Knit, $145

Lifehacker Australia’s resident knitting queen Mel actually brought herself one of the DIY kits to test out late last year and loved her experience.

“The Cardigang Rosie Vest is a great option for those new to knitting, but also a nice quick project for more experienced knitters.”

The most rewarding part about getting yourself a little Cardigang DIY kit is that when someone pays your new knit a compliment, you can happily say that you made it yourself. How good?!

Keen to join the Cardigang? You can shop knitting and crochet kits here. Keen to try a workshop to get into the swing of things first? Head here.