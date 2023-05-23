You Can Get a Lifetime Licence to Microsoft Office for $US30 ($42)

Sometimes Google Docs won’t cut it, and you need the power of Microsoft Office. Unfortunately, the latter costs a more than the former (free). And while Microsoft may have been an early adopter in the business of monthly software subscriptions, that’s not your only cost-effective option.

Right now, you can get a lifetime licence to Microsoft Office 2021 on Windows or Mac to install on one computer for $US29.99 ($42) — 86% off the regular price.

Pay once and get Microsoft Office for life with no recurring costs

Skip the monthly payments for basic, essential software. These licenses let you install Microsoft Office on one computer for life.

The Mac licence includes six apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (basic), and OneNote. The Windows licence gets those same six, plus Publisher and Access. Windows users also get the full version of Teams.

When you redeem your licence, you can connect your apps to your Microsoft account, which is also how you’ll continue to receive automatic software updates. Then all that’s left is to do…whatever you want. Use Word to write up a resume or find out what exactly an Excel pivot table is (and then ask an AI to help you build one).

Students and professionals can use PowerPoint to prepare presentations, or just to make cool slideshows of your vacation photos. Outlook, Teams, OneNote, and Excel are all great tools for staying connected and keeping organised (ask Lifehacker senior finance writer Meredith Dietz about her spreadsheet strategies and she won’t stop talking for days). Publisher lets you design cool printables like flyers and brochures, and Access gives you your own database to play around in.

Don’t pay every month when you can just pay once

Whether you need a reliable app for writing or want to create a slideshow about your dog, Microsoft Office may be the way to go, especially while you can get it for cheap. Until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 21, get a lifetime licence for 86% off:

