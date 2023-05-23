These Cool LED Corner Lamps Are Up to 67% Off Right Now

You don’t have to redecorate every time you want to see your living room in a new light. Which is to say, a little change in your lighting can make a big difference for how your home feels — and a few Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps will allow you to choose from one of literally millions of colour options on a whim. Right now, you can get up to four of them for as much as 67% off.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp lines right up with your wall and produces vibrant, solid, and colour-changing LEDs in a ridiculous number of possible combinations.

Make a familiar space feel new with custom LED lighting

When you’ve got these LED lamps in your corner, you can press a button and set a chill mood for movie night or completely change the vibe for a party. Use the colour wheel on each remote to cycle through 300 colour effects or switch to solid colours and choose from more than 16 million hues.

These lamps can have a big presence in your home without taking up much room. As one user review noted: “[I] like how slim and unobtrusive the lamp is; it takes up virtually no space.” Each lamp has an angled base that fits snugly in a 90-degree corner.

Splash your walls with calming blues or create a relaxing area to study with gentle yellow lighting. You can get creative about where you put them — the weighted rubber bottom keeps them upright and stable, but you can still slide most furniture right over the lamp legs. The bulbs can last up to 50,000 hours, so you don’t need to worry about keeping them accessible.

Remote-controlled LEDs for a low price

Make your same old space feel brand-new. For a limited time, get these lamps on sale, and save more the more you buy:

Prices subject to change.