‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

The Best Way to Eat the Crumbs From a Bag of Chips

Claire Lower

Published 12 hours ago: May 9, 2023 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:americancuisine
chipchipschipsanddipcondimentsdippingsaucefoodanddrinkfoodsfrenchoniondiphospitality2crecreationkevinmexicancuisinepotatochipsnackfoodstex mexcuisine
The Best Way to Eat the Crumbs From a Bag of Chips
Photo: Valerii__Dex, Shutterstock

Eating chips and dip is a streamlined activity. There’s no need for utensils or plates, as the delivery system for your dip is, itself, entirely edible, and the dip comes in its own bowl. With the exception of a napkin with which to wipe your greasy hands, all you need is a bag of chips and tub of dip — until you get to the bottom of each, that is.

The bottom of a chip bag is a frustrating place to be. The lingering bits and crumbs are often too small to function as dippers, but throwing them away feels like a waste. (They do, however, make fairly decent toppings for a baked macaroni and cheese.) Luckily, there is an elegant, if slightly silly way to consume the last bits of chips, along with the last bit of dip, all without getting your fingers dirty. You just have to get a spoon involved.

This little hack comes from one of my favourite TikTokers, @oldscoolkevmo, a sorority house chef who takes snacking very seriously. Instead attempting to dip with broken chips, Kevin puts the fried potato bits in a bowl, scrapes up some dip with the back on his spoon, then presses the dip into the bowl of chip bits. The chips stick to the dip, allowing him to eat the last bits of both with ease.

It works for potato chips and onion dip, pita chips and hummus, and tortilla chips and guacamole or bean dip. I bet it would work with cookies or graham crackers and the last bit of mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, or this cannoli cream. If you can get it to stick to the back of a spoon, you can use it to gather chip bits, so get creative and play around. I find smoking a bowl helps with inspiration, particularly when it comes to snacking.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.