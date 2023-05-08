The Best Way to Eat the Crumbs From a Bag of Chips

Eating chips and dip is a streamlined activity. There’s no need for utensils or plates, as the delivery system for your dip is, itself, entirely edible, and the dip comes in its own bowl. With the exception of a napkin with which to wipe your greasy hands, all you need is a bag of chips and tub of dip — until you get to the bottom of each, that is.

The bottom of a chip bag is a frustrating place to be. The lingering bits and crumbs are often too small to function as dippers, but throwing them away feels like a waste. (They do, however, make fairly decent toppings for a baked macaroni and cheese.) Luckily, there is an elegant, if slightly silly way to consume the last bits of chips, along with the last bit of dip, all without getting your fingers dirty. You just have to get a spoon involved.

This little hack comes from one of my favourite TikTokers, @oldscoolkevmo, a sorority house chef who takes snacking very seriously. Instead attempting to dip with broken chips, Kevin puts the fried potato bits in a bowl, scrapes up some dip with the back on his spoon, then presses the dip into the bowl of chip bits. The chips stick to the dip, allowing him to eat the last bits of both with ease.

It works for potato chips and onion dip, pita chips and hummus, and tortilla chips and guacamole or bean dip. I bet it would work with cookies or graham crackers and the last bit of mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, or this cannoli cream. If you can get it to stick to the back of a spoon, you can use it to gather chip bits, so get creative and play around. I find smoking a bowl helps with inspiration, particularly when it comes to snacking.