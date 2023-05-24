Use a Shower Steamer For Some DIY Aromatherapy or to Unblock a Stuffy Nose

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Like the next person, I love a good bath bomb, but unfortunately, I currently live in an apartment sans bathtub. Despite this setback, I don’t believe that people with bathtubs should have all the fun. While it’s not quite a good soak, you can still enjoy the enriching aroma that’s normally associated with a bath bomb while taking a shower. All you need is a shower steamer, otherwise known as a shower bomb.

What is a shower steamer and how do you use one?

A shower steamer is like a bath bomb, but for your shower. When dropped on your shower floor, it’ll begin to fizz and dissolve as it comes into contact with hot water, thus activating the essential oils inside.

You can then breathe in its scent to alleviate a blocked nose, or even just enjoy a calming, aromatherapy experience.

The best part is that it’ll often leave your bathroom smelling utterly delicious when you walk out, leaving a delightful experience for anyone waiting to use the loo.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite shower bombs and steamers in Australia for you to try.

The best shower bombs and steamers to buy in Australia

Vicks VapoShower PLUS Shower Bomb Tablets (12pk)

It seems everybody’s getting sick these days, whether it’s the flu or a new wave of coronavirus. If your nose is feeling stuffy and you’re in need of some relief, give these Vicks VapoShower tablets a go.

We all know Vicks works wonders as a nose un-blocker when you’re feeling under the weather, so imagine the good it could do after dropping it in your shower water.

Where to buy: Amazon ($48.70)

Uandhome Scented Shower Steamer Tablets (8pk)

If you want a deluxe aromatherapy experience, then spring for this affordable shower tablets bundle, which includes lavender, eucalyptus, rose, sweet orange, hami melon, watermelon, lemon and peppermint. Each one is also decorated in dried flowers to really echo that bath bomb vibe.

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.29) | eBay ($18.03)

There’s also a similar alternative available here ($56.17), featuring lavender, menthol and eucalyptus, vanilla and orange, grapefruit, watermelon and peppermint.

BodyRestore Shower Steamers (15pk)

BodyRestore is a great option is you know what you like and don’t plan on changing. You can get 15 tablets that are dedicated to a single scent, including eucalyptus and peppermint, citrus, lavender and tea tree.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $54.27)