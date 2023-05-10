Save Up to 75% Off Baccarat Cookware, From Cast Iron Pans to Multicookers

When it comes to cookware, Baccarat is a household name. Known for its wide selection of cast iron cookware and fancy knives, many swear by a Baccarat pan. But with such great quality comes eye-watering prices, which is why we don’t think twice whenever we spot a Baccarat sale.
If you head on over to House’s eBay storefront right now, you’ll see that it’s throwing up to 70 per cent off its Baccarat cookware range. From Baccarat’s knives, cast iron pots and pans to kitchen appliances, there are some serious deals going right now. Even its very expensive, premium knife sets have been slashed by up to $1,000.
If that wasn’t good enough for you, you can also take an extra 15% off its already lowered prices using the code MAY15 at checkout. We’ve already applied the discount to each of the deals below, so all you need to do is click and hit add to cart.
The best deals from House’s Baccarat sale
$200 off The Smart Chef XL Multicooker
If you haven’t got one of these bad boys yet, you’re going to want to snap this one ahead of winter. Multicookers are perfect for all your dinner needs, from boiling rice to stewing meat, simmering a chilli con carne and even creating yoghurt.
This Baccarat XL multicooker comes with an easy release lid, an 8L stainless steel pot, an LCD display, as well as 17 preset functions to cater to whatever you’re cooking. You can even use it to sauté veggies or fry eggs. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, this multicooker can do it all.
Shop it here for $169.99 (down from $399.99).
50% off The Healthy 9L Air Fryer
Ah, the humble air fryer. The kitchen appliance we never knew we needed until we were all trapped in lockdown. Now $180 off, this large air fryer can hold a whole chook or a bag of fries.
This 9L air fryer is fit to feed a whole family, while also being quick and easy-to-use. It also features a slick, stainless steel body so it’ll always look at home in a modern interior.
Shop it here for $152.99 (down from $359.99).
Up to 75% off Baccarat cast iron and non-stick cookware
Is it time to refresh your cookware? Whether you need a new stainless steel set or a French oven, Baccarat’s eBay sale has everything you need.
If you plan on cooking some meals that need a ton of heat, like a crispy stir fry, there’s a bunch of cast iron pans that will do the trick. But if you need some saucepans for boiling potatoes or sautéing veggies, a stainless steel set will do perfectly. You might even be hosting a fancy dinner party for friends over the weekend, in which case, a hearty casserole cooked in a French oven should feed everyone with ease.
- Le Connoisseur Round Frypan 26cm Red Frying Pan Cast Iron Pouring – now $99.99 (down from $199.99)
- Le Connoisseur Round French Saute Pan 31cm (Teal) – now $127.49 (down from $299.99)
- Le Connoisseur Cast Iron Round French Oven 29cm 6.3L (Orange) – now $144.49 (down from $299.99)
- Le Connoisseur Cast Iron Saucepan 16cm 1.5L (Red) – now $84.99 (down from $199.99)
- Le Connoisseur Cast Iron Round Grill Pan 28cm (Ink) – now $84.99 (down from $199.99)
- Le Connoisseur Stoneware Lasagne Baking Dish 38cm (Red) – now $42.49 (down from $79.99)
- Le Connoisseur 5 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Copper) – now $424.99 (down from $1,299.99)
- Le Connoisseur Limited Edition Cast Iron Round French Oven 6.3L – now $144.49 (down from $339.99)
- STONEX2 Ceramic Non Stick Saute Pan with Lid 32cm – now $93.49 (down from $369.99)
- Ultimo 6 Piece Non Stick Cookware Set – now $212.49 (down from $999.99)
Up to 80% off Baccarat knives
It’s not all just pots and pans, Baccarat also has a reputation for having some of the best knives out there. They slice and dice effortlessly, right from the get-go and they happen to look schmick on your kitchen bench. Of course, like any knife set, you will need to take care of them and sharpen its blades from time to time.
- Damashiro Okada 9 Piece Knife Block – now $169.99 (down from $1,199)
- Damashiro Emperor Mokuzai 7 Piece Knife Block – now $237.99 (down from $1,149.99)
- Alto Knife Block 9 Piece – now $84.99 (down from $399.99)
- iD3 Black Samurai Chef’s Knife 13cm – now $34 (down from $179.99)
What other Baccarat cookware is on sale right now?
There’s plenty more deals where that came from. House has also discounted more than just Baccarat pans, from a mandoline that will help you effortlessly slice vegetables and even a pizza oven.
Check them out below:
- Le Connoisseur 3 Piece Board with Holder Set – now $84.99 (down from $239.99)
- Professional Mandoline – now $59.49 (down from $139.99)
- The Gourmet Slice Pizza Oven – now $110.49 (down from $239.99)
- The Flavour Blast Blender & Grinder – now $127.49 (down from $299.99)
- The Power Blast Blender – now $84.99 (down from $199.99)
- The Quick Mix Stick Blender Set – now $84.99 (down from $199.99)
You can explore House’s full Baccarat sale for yourself on eBay Australia here.
