The Rocks Markets Is Getting a Refresh With New Vendors and Free Workshops

For Sydney locals and tourists alike, the Rocks Markets has long been a staple for the city. The weekly market, which boasts not only harbour views but the treat of enjoying some of Sydney’s most iconic pieces of architecture, has been a part of the city’s culture for years, but in April 2023, it’s getting a refresh.
It’s been announced by The Rocks and NSW Government that The Rocks Markets is entering a new era with new makers and artisans – with a keen focus on originality and creativity. The whole relaunch is being kicked off with a Meet the Makers event on April 15 and 16, where visitors can become reacquainted with the markets both by checking out the new stalls and by taking part in free workshops.
Here’s what you need to know about the event.
The Rocks Markets, refreshed
At a recent preview event for media, Lifehacker Australia heard from organisers behind The Rocks Markets that in 2023, the weekly event is set to look a little different — expect more colour, more artisan products and more unique stalls with a focus on locally-made items. This, paired with tasty food stalls, live music and fun experiences for guests to join in on, should offer Sydneysiders (and visitors) a lively new take on the historic markets we all know and love.
What to expect from Meet the Makers
Across April 15 and 16, between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, folks will be able to join in on free workshops and experiences at The Rocks Markets, giving you a chance to see how some of these gorgeous products are made.
Here’s what you can sign up for.
All descriptions for The Rocks Market workshops come via NSW Government and The Rocks.
Flower Arranging with Jonima Flowers
Join Ingrid from Jonima Flowers as she guides you to create your own bouquet arrangement to display at home. In this hands-on session, you will select seasonal florals and learn the tips and tricks on flower care and how to make your arrangement last longer.
- Date: Saturday, April 15
- Time: 10.00 am – 11.30 am
Art Workshop with Emilio Frank Design
Join Shana from Emilio Frank Design in this colourful and creative Rocks Market workshop, where you’ll explore geometric abstraction using collage and drawing. Shana will share the inspirations and processes that inform her artworks, textiles, greeting cards, and jewellery.
- Date: Saturday, April 15
- Time: 1.30 pm – 2.30 pm
Commander Wallet Workshop with The Leather Trading Co.
Join Rodney from The Leather Trading Co., as he guides you to create the most famous and original Australian leather wallet. Each wallet comes with a lifetime warranty and will fit up to 10 cards and 15 Australian notes.
- Date: Sunday, April 16
- Time: 10.00 am – 12.00 pm
Terrazzo Workshop with Store Tressor
Join Claire from Store Tresor, as she guides you to create your own resin terrazzo coaster set. In this hands-on Rocks Market session, you will learn the whole process from designing, mixing pigment to resin, casting, sanding and sealing.
- Date: Sunday, April 16
- Time: 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm
In addition to all that, you can also join in on free yoga at The Rocks Markets on Sundays at 9:30 am, and grab a bite from new food vendors like Produce From Orange, Tuga Pastries and Brickfields Bakery.
You can read more on the fresh take on The Rocks Market via the website here.
