The Rocks Markets Is Getting a Refresh With New Vendors and Free Workshops

For Sydney locals and tourists alike, the Rocks Markets has long been a staple for the city. The weekly market, which boasts not only harbour views but the treat of enjoying some of Sydney’s most iconic pieces of architecture, has been a part of the city’s culture for years, but in April 2023, it’s getting a refresh.

It’s been announced by The Rocks and NSW Government that The Rocks Markets is entering a new era with new makers and artisans – with a keen focus on originality and creativity. The whole relaunch is being kicked off with a Meet the Makers event on April 15 and 16, where visitors can become reacquainted with the markets both by checking out the new stalls and by taking part in free workshops.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

The Rocks Markets, refreshed

At a recent preview event for media, Lifehacker Australia heard from organisers behind The Rocks Markets that in 2023, the weekly event is set to look a little different — expect more colour, more artisan products and more unique stalls with a focus on locally-made items. This, paired with tasty food stalls, live music and fun experiences for guests to join in on, should offer Sydneysiders (and visitors) a lively new take on the historic markets we all know and love.

What to expect from Meet the Makers

Across April 15 and 16, between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, folks will be able to join in on free workshops and experiences at The Rocks Markets, giving you a chance to see how some of these gorgeous products are made.

Here’s what you can sign up for.

All descriptions for The Rocks Market workshops come via NSW Government and The Rocks.