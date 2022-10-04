Send Noods: The Night Noodle Markets Are Back, and We’re Drooling Already

Calling all foodies desperate for a good feed and a tasty opportunity for an Instagram post. The Sydney Night Noodle Markets are back for 2022, with a slightly different – but no less flavour-filled – setup.

If you’re keen to head over and visit the well-loved food event, here’s everything we know about the Sydney Night Noodle Markets for 2022.

Cameras and bellies at the ready.

What are the Night Noodle Markets?

If you’ve never been before, the Sydney Night Noodle Markets is an Asian street food festival that is set up with all kinds of food vendors, live music and a bar or two.

It’s usually an annual event that gets extremely packed out with hungry visitors, but since COVID messed up our social scene, the festival has taken a two-year hiatus.

What can I eat while there?

If you can cast your mind back to previous Night Noodle Markets, you may recall that venues like May’s Malaysian Hawker, Teppanyaki Noodle, Hoy Pinoy, Flying Noodles, Wonderbao, Gelato Messina, and Twistto often make an appearance – they’ll be back for the 2022 festival, too.

Joining the above is Bangkok Street Food, Shallot Thai, Roll Up, Raijin, Calabang, plus Redfern’s Donut Papi. Celebrity chef, Brendan Pang will also be bringing Perth’s beloved Bumplings dumplings to the event also.

If you’re thirsty, you can also head over to The Zero% Bar by Dan Murphy’s, which will offer freshly made non-alcoholic cocktails, Rekorderlig Cider’s Rekorder-land dome, where you can find fruit ciders, or the Gage Roads Brew Co beer garden. There will also be an adorable Aperol Spritz Kombi Bar on offer.

In short, there will be something available for everyone. And every bit of that something will be delicious.

If you’re interested in non-edible experiences, there will also be a chance to tune into some ridiculous reality TV with a pop-up cinema screening of a new episode of Luxe Listings Sydney on Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 pm.

When and where can we find the 2022 Sydney Night Noodle Markets?

After being postponed earlier in the year because of extreme rainfall, the Night Markets have been set for a six-night period, running from October 4.

The event is also moving from Hyde Park and will be held this year at Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills.

On the return of the event, Conor Farrell, Head of Night Noodle Markets, said:

“The Sydney Night Noodle Markets are such a highly anticipated event and after a two year hiatus we want to ensure everyone has the best time possible. October presents the most optimum conditions for the Sydney Night Noodle Markets to return, at its new location. We are so excited to bring them back this year, with a stellar line up of stallholders, partners and pop-ups.”

If you’re interested in dropping by, the festival is free and family-friendly, and it also welcomes dogs. You can read more here.

This article on the Sydney Night Noodle Markets has been updated since its original publish date.