Here’s the Action-Packed New Trailer For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2023 is a big year for Spider-Man fans with two sequels to highly anticipated Spidey stories coming our way. one of those is the new PS5 game Spider-Man 2 and the other is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Into the Spider-Verse.

We have a few more details on Miles’ upcoming journey across the Spider-Verse, including an awesome new trailer. Let’s swing in.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – What’s it all about?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was revealed as the official title of the Into The Spider-Verse sequel at Brazil’s CCXP21.

The film will pick up the story from the animated feature that was a huge success with audiences due to its beautifully unique animation, original story and incredible characters. It even won Sony an Oscar for Best Animated Film!

Into The Spider-Verse was different to your typical Spider-Man film because it starred Miles Morales as the hero among a number of other Spider-Man variants from different universes.

This time around it looks like more multiverse adventures are on the way for Miles and crew. Here’s what the synopsis tells us:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The first footage of the film was screened at Cinema Con 2022 where attendees saw the opening 15 minutes. You can see a description of that footage here.

What’s even better about all this? Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is officially getting a sequel titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, meaning we have plenty more animated action to look forward to in this multiverse.

Gaze upon the Spider-Verse trailers

The first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings back everything that was great about the original. The humour is on point, the animation is incredible and we even get a look at a few new locations and characters.

Most interesting is Spider-Man 2099, who appeared briefly in Into The Spider-Verse but seems to be a much larger character this time around.

A second full trailer gives us an even better look at the sequel.

Folks, this is the trailer if I’ve ever seen one. The animation, the music, the heartfelt message at its core. Spider-Verse is back.

There’s also a bunch of Spider-Man cameos to keep an eye out for, including what looks to be PS4 Spider-Man. Let the theories commence.

The latest trailer goes hard on the action as Miles contemplates the ramifications of saving people in the multiverse. We also see more of Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 and Jake Johnson’s return as Peter Parker, who has a lil baby now!

And, yeah, they did the meme.

The trailer also opens with a homage to the Spider-Man movies of the past. Does this mean we could see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland unite again as their Spider-Men in Across the Spider-Verse?

Who is in the voice cast?

As you may have noticed from the trailer, at least two of our favourite characters are back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore is back as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld is continuing her Marvel streak as Gwen Stacy. Oscar Isaac is also confirmed to return as Spider-Man 2099.

Issa Rae was also reportedly cast in the film as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman earlier in the year.

Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham are also confirmed to be part of the cast.

On the directing side, we have Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, while the screenplay is by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Australian Release Date

The Into The Spider-Verse sequel was in development even before the first movie had premiered, which means the film is well on its way to completion.

Unfortunately, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was hit with a lengthy delay, pushing its initial October 2022 release date back 8 months to June 1, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy, Across the Spider-Verse Part II, is currently set for release on March 29, 2024.

A shift in the multi-verse.



🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

If you want to catch up in the meantime, you can catch up on Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on Disney+ or Binge.