The Sweetest Deals From PlayStation Store’s Golden Week Sale

The PlayStation Store’s Golden Week Sale is upon us, bringing all sorts of big discounts on games and DLC from Japan.
The PlayStation Store’s Golden Week Sale is running from today until May 11th and includes some pretty significant bargains on new and classic games alike. There are over almost 500 games and DLCs available as part of the sale, with discounts getting all the way up to 75% off.
As our resident cheapskate, I’ve picked out a bunch of the best deals (in my opinion) for you to get your hands on. If you’d like to check out the full range, you can do so here. If you’d like to see what we recommend, take a look below. As always, nothing under 50% off.
The best deals from the PlayStation Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- PS4 & PS5: $13.73 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Village
- PS4 & PS5: $27.47 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 & 3 Remake Bundle
- PS4 & PS5: $21.23 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 7 & Village Gold Edition Bundle
- PS4 & PS5: $57.47 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5
- PS4: $11.98 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- PS4 & PS5: $9.98 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 6
- PS4: $11.98 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4
- PS4: $11.98 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0
- PS4: $7.48 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations
- PS4: $8.73 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- PS4: $15.98 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise
- PS4 & PS5: $29.97 (50% off)
- Tokyo Ghoul:re [CALL to EXIST]
- PS4: $14.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- PS4 & PS5: $24.98 (75% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- PS4: $35.98 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
- PS4: $13.18 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- PS4: $11.38 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- PS4: $13.18 (67% off)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- PS4: $9.98 (60% off)
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- PS4: $23.97 (50% off)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- PS4: $14.99 (85% off)
- One Piece Burning Blood
- PS4: $8.24 (85% off)
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- PS4: $13.79 (90% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- PS4: $13.18 (67% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition
- PS4 & PS5: $28.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition
- PS4: $28.79 (84% off)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- PS4: $6.19 (80% off)
- Super Bomberman R
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- PS4: $10.99 (80% off)
- Lost Judgement
- PS4 & PS5: $34.98 (65% off)
- PS4 & PS5 Digital Ultimate Edition: $43.48 (70% off)
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- PS4: $21.98 (60% off)
- Nioh 2
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 2
- PS4: $7.48 (70% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- PS4: $13.99 (80% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PS4: $22.47 (50% off)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- PS4: $21.98 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- PS4: $22.47 (50% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- PS4: $13.99 (86% off)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- PS4: $19.99 (80% off)
- OKAMI HD
- PS4: $12.47 (50% off)
- Secret of Mana
- PS4: $29.97 (50% off)
- Fantavision 202X
- PS5: $22.47 (50% off)
- AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Intiative
- PS4: $42.47 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- PS4: $27.98 (60% off)
- Shenmue I & II
- PS4: $7.19 (85% off)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- PS4: $15.98 (60% off)
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- PS4: $9.98 (60% off)
- The King of Fighter XIV
- PS4: $7.48 (70% off)
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- PS4: $22.47 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- PS4: $2.99 (90% off)
- Sakura Wars
- PS4: $24.98 (75% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- PS4: $9.59 (80% off)
- CRYSTAR
- PS4: $25.48 (70% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS4 & PS5: $49.18 (60% off)
- Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition
- PS4: $17.48 (75% off)
- SteinsGate: My Darling’s Embrace
- PS4: $17.98 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- PS4: $20.98 (70% off)
- Poison Control
- PS4: $6.59 (88% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS4: $27.98 (60% off)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle
- PS4: $14.97 (50% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
- PS4: $13.48 (70% off)
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
