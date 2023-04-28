The Arcwave Pow Is Here to End Your Penis’ Relationship With Sub-Par Sex Toys

For too long, we’ve accepted cornstarch’s role in the maintenance of male masturbators. We’re not thickening a jus, people. We’re not making a casserole. Gross. But thankfully, the Arcwave Pow is here to end this foul phenomenon and deliver you one hell of an orgasm in the process.

Real Life Review: Arcwave Pow

Before we dive into the good stuff, here are the important specs for the Arcwave Pow and a general rundown of what’s hot and what’s not.

Arcwave Pow specifications

Latex-free, phthalate-free

Waterproof, submersible

Internal length: 6.5 inches

Overall length: 7 inches

Available in blue, black and mint

Arcwave Pow highlights

The helix-patterned sleeve feels phenomenal.

There are two entrances to choose from, both with different tightnesses.

It’s completely manual, so there’s zero set-up or charging involved.

The silicone sleeve is quick-drying and offensively easy to clean.

Arcwave Pow lowlights

The interior could be too small for super girthy users.

Its suction feature is a tad lacklustre and difficult to get working properly.

First impressions of the Arcwave Pow

Arcwave has once again delivered on the premium packaging front. It’s like unboxing a high-end tech product straight from Apple’s assembly line. The discretion of the packaging is commendable. Your mind would have to be perpetually in the gutter to determine its function without a few minutes of analysis.

In terms of the product itself, the Arcwave Pow gives Big Sophisticated Energy. It sure as shit doesn’t look or feel cheap in any way, and would be right at home on a product page of high-end portable speakers. The body case has a ridged exterior grip and air vents, removable caps on either end and a helix-textured silicone insert.

Given it’s a manual stroker (read: zero electrical components), you can get straight to business – a different change of pace from other Arcwave products like the Ion, which involves a very worthwhile learning curve and initial set-up.

Using the Arcwave Pow

The Arcwave Pow has two sides you can use. Options: we love them. One side is tighter, and the other – yep, you guessed it – is somewhat looser. If you were to ask me which one was my favourite, I’d probably reply like a proud parent and refuse to give you an answer (despite clearly appreciating and spending more time with one over the other). Initial experimentation was half the fun of adding the Arcwave Pow to the rotation, and it’s nice to always have the option to mix things up should the mood strike.

Size absolutely matters when purchasing sex toys because, sensibly, refunds are NOT on the table. For folks blessed on the length front, you can rest assured that the Arcwave Pow would be a fairly safe purchase. You can play a game of Penis Peekaboo by using it without any of its caps attached, or alternatively, you can use it with a cap on but not pull it all the way down your shaft and it would still very much get the job done.

The only underdelivered promise of this masturbator I’ve experienced is its “suction” feature.

One of the caps has an air pressure release valve that’s meant to create a controllable suction sensation. While there’s some suction, most of the pressure is lost through the air vents (more on those later), so to increase the pressure, you have to fiddle with the release and cup both hands over the air vents. You end up having to wank like a highly-dexterous energetic squirrel trying to crack a nut on its pelvis.

The suction might be experiencing a mild flop era, but the Arcwave Pow more than compensates for it with the brand’s signature silicone. I can envision lab-coat-wearing scientists working for hours fine-tuning this material, labouring over the smallest of details, throwing test tubes and bunsen burners to the floor during fits of passion, desperately trying to perfect the unperfectable.

It may as well be laced with crack, for all I know. It’s highly addictive and one simply can’t get enough. Or, in more likely circumstances, it would be due to the sleeve’s helix pattern that rubs things the right way, literally.

This segues perfectly to what I personally believe is the Arcwave Pow’s biggest drawcard: ease of cleaning. If you’re using it with the cap on, then everything’s captured within the product when you’ve finished the deed. Convenient!

Then all you have to do is run it under some water, giving it a nice swish while doing so, pop the air pressure cap down on a surface, place the body of the Pow on it and let it dry. You’re done and dusted in less than a minute. The silicone dries quickly of its own accord but the process is sped up by the inclusion of vents on the body’s side. More convenience!

Sure, you’ll need to fully unassemble it and give it a deep clean with a compatible sex toy cleaner after hefty usage, but even that’s a quick and easy undertaking.

Is it worth buying?

For me, it’s an unequivocal yes. In a world where Big Tech is clamouring to win the AI arms race to make every aspect of our personal and professional lives more convenient, we should expect the same of our sex toys – and that’s where the Arcwave Pow sets itself apart from the gross fleshlights of yesteryear. Reasonably priced. No charging. Easy to clean. Feels spectacular. Convenient as hell.

If you’re liking what you’re reading and what to get your hands on an Arcwave Pow yourself, you can check them out on the Arcwave website (currently sold out), via the JOU JOU website for $109.99 (on sale right now), or over at Lovehoney for $91.96 (also on sale)