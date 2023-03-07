‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

You Need a Desk Lemon

Claire Lower

Published 5 hours ago: March 8, 2023 at 2:00 am -
Filed to:articles
foodanddrinkfoodshospitality2crecreationlemonsaladstropicalagriculture
You Need a Desk Lemon

I never managed to master the desk lunch when I worked in an office. No matter what I packed, the meal felt joyless and utilitarian under the fluorescent lights. Beyond the lighting, and lack of windows, the main issue I ran into is that no matter what I packed — salad, sandwich, or bowl — the fresh flavours always tasted a little muted. But even the saddest work lunch can be perked up al desk-o — all you need is a desk lemon.

A desk lemon, you might have guessed, is a lemon you keep in your desk. Unpeeled lemons do quite well without any refrigeration, so you can bring a few in on Monday and use them up throughout the week. You’ll also need a small knife of some kind and — if you want to get real fancy with it — a mini microplane. (The latter may get you slightly teased by your officemates, depending on the office culture.)

Once you have a desk lemon, I think you’ll find multiple ways for it to brighten your day. For example:

  • Start your day with a cup of hot tea (or hot water) with a fresh squeeze of lemon.
  • Perk up your tuna, chicken, or pasta salad with a squeeze of juice and pinch of zest (if you go the microplane route).
  • Harness the power of two acids by squeezing fresh lemon juice on your salad.
  • Punch up a sad take-out grilled chicken sandwich or chicken Caesar wrap.
  • Add a bit of brightness to a bland fruit salad.

If, as you near the end of the workday, you find yourself with a good amount of lemon left, just slice it up and plunk it in your water bottle. I don’t know about you, but I’m much more likely to drink water if tastes like something, especially if that something is a fresh and juicy lemon.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.