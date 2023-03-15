A New Banksy Exhibition Is Coming to Australia

Look alive, art fans. There’s a new exhibition coming to Australia, and it’s all about the work of Banksy.

The Art of Banksy Australia is headed for Brisbane first, with Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne listed as ‘coming soon’. So here’s what you can expect from the upcoming event.

The Art of Banksy Australia: What is it?

The exhibition showcases street art from internationally-recognised artist, Banksy. The show has been touring internationally and is now landing on Aussie shores.

The website for this exhibition describes the event as follows:

When the topic is street art, there is no way around him: Banksy is probably the most famous and also the most mysterious graffiti artist in the world. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits shows more than 150 of the artist’s works, such as his original art, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, and much more.

It continued:

The show promises a genuinely impressing experience and is a ‘must-see’ to celebrate Banksy’s art and carry it out into the wider world. The Art of Banksy, shows more than 150 of the artist’s works such as his original works, prints on different kinds of materials, lithographs, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, mapping show and many more. A video documentary gives insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting.

What can I expect from the event?

In terms of set-up, The Art of Banksy Without Limits website shares that there are four key parts to the exhibit.

The Infinity Room: A space where guests can “immerse” themselves in Banksy art in a room full of mirrors.

Dismaland: A simulated creation of Banksy’s piece ‘Dismaland’ which is described as “a gritty pop-up amusement park”.

Murals: A space filled with replicas of murals from Banksy, including new pieces.

Louis Michel: This room is “inspired by the 30-metre-long French Navy that Banksy decorated”.

You can see clips of each of these installations on the website here.

The Art of Banksy Without Limits Brisbane

As the only Aussie event confirmed with dates and a location for the moment, the Brisbane pop-up is our first taste of this show.

The exhibit kicks off on May 3, 2023, and will run until July 8 at Queens Plaza, Brisbane.

Tickets are on sale for the Brisbane arm of the event now. Prices start at $36 for adults and $25 for children.