5 TV Shows to Watch if You Liked Shadow and Bone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another season of Shadow and Bone is out in the world and now we begin a long and hopeful wait for a possible season 3. If you can’t get enough of that fantasy life rest assured that there are numerous TV shows out there to help you fill the Shadow and Bone void. Here are a few we recommend.

TV shows similar to Shadow and Bone

The Witcher

The Witcher is adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series, which follows the adventures of the witcher (a supernatural monster hunter) Geralt of Rivia, who roams the Continent killing beasts.

The Witcher is slightly darker and more adult than Shadow and Bone, but it’s still a perfect watch for those wanting a sprawling fantasy adventure.

Watch The Witcher on Netflix.

Arcane

Arcane has really redefined the conversation around animated series. Its stunning art style and gripping story make the series much more than just an adaptation of League of Legends, and its setting within the steampunk world of Piltover is perfect for fans of Shadow and Bone’s Ravka.

Watch Arcane on Netflix.

Willow

Willow is the television sequel to Lucasfilm’s cult classic fantasy film, which sees Warwick Davis return as the titular sorcerer, alongside a vibrant young cast who form a team that is just as endearing as the Crows in Shadow and Bone. The group embark on a quest through a fantasy land to save the world, facing both real and inner monsters along the way.

Watch Willow on Disney+.

His Dark Materials

Similar to Shadow and Bone, His Dark Materials is based on a young adult fantasy book series, this time written by Philip Pullman.

The series takes place in an alternate version of our world, where humans are bound to animals that contain their souls. Lyra is a young orphan searching for a missing friend who uncovers a dangerous secret relating to a mysterious substance known as Dust.

Watch His Dark Materials on Binge.

Shadowhunters

Releasing in a similar era to the Shadow and Bone novels was Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments young adult series and it inspired an equal amount of hype.

After a movie franchise failed to get off the ground, Netflix turned the Mortal Instruments books into Shadowhunters, a fantasy TV show following Clary Fray, a teenager who discovers she is a descendant of an angel human bloodline and trains to become a shadowhunter, demon hunters who use runes to give them special abilities.

Watch Shadowhunters on Netflix.

Alternatively, you can always rewatch Shadow and Bone again while you wait or skip ahead and read what happens in the books.