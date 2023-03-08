ShopBack Allows You to Essentially Get Paid to Shop, Here’s How

Given that we spend so much of our time shopping online these days, cashback sites offer an easy way to save money while shopping. If we’re going to be spending money on something anyway, why wouldn’t we save some extra cash if we could?

ShopBack is one of the best cashback sites in the game and has only been increasing in popularity since its inception. It allows customers to get money back on their online purchases by making little to no changes to the process they already follow.

Without a doubt it’s a smarter way to shop, so how does it work?

How does ShopBack work?

To put it simply, ShopBack offers users a one-stop platform to cut the costs of those indulgent internet purchases across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and even travel bookings.

Simply start your shopping at ShopBack by signing up for free or logging into your account (you can sign up here and use the code SB10SAVE to have $10 automatically credited to your account). Click through to your favourite online store from ShopBack and checkout as you normally would.

The amount of cashback varies from retailer to retailer, but users can get up to 30% back at over 2,300 brands, as well as access to additional promotions, curated deals and ShopBack challenges.

Participating stores include THE ICONIC, Myer, Adore Beauty, Lovehoney, Cotton On, ASOS, Adairs, Lululemon, Koala, Expedia, Booking.com, and more. You can find a full list here.

Plus, ShopBack is now live in over 1000 food and beverage establishments across Sydney and Melbourne, where shoppers can get up to 30% return Cashback when they pay with ShopBack.

You’ll typically earn cashback within 48 hours, which can then be transferred as cash to your nominated bank or PayPal account.

If it’s a purchase you were going to make anyway, you’re essentially getting paid to shop – happy days!

The award-winning iOS and Android app means you can save cash anywhere, anytime. You can also add the Cashback Buddy extension to Google Chrome to ensure you never miss out on a deal. This Google feature is perfect for big online sales events.

So what’s the catch?

There’s no catch! When you buy from an online store you discover on ShopBack, the online store will pay ShopBack a commission and Shopback will return a chunk to you — as cash. It’s a win, win!

You can learn more about ShopBack here.