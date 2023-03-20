‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

How to Do a Salt Water Rinse (and When You Should)

Rachel Fairbank

Published 8 hours ago: March 21, 2023 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:dentalextraction
dentifricesdentistryelenazamorahealth2cmedical2cpharmahygienemouthwashoralhygienerinse
How to Do a Salt Water Rinse (and When You Should)
Image: iStock

If you’ve ever had a tooth extracted, or been sick with a sore throat, your doctor may have recommended a saltwater rinse. A salt water rinse, which calls for rinsing out your mouth with a mixture of water and salt, can be used in place of mouthwash. Salt water rinses can also be an effective tool for helping relieve a number of conditions; and due to the presence of salt, which can have an antibacterial effect, these rinses can be a cheap, simple way to maintain oral hygiene. Salt water also has the advantage of being less irritating to the gums than many mouthwashes, which tend to contain alcohol.

Benefits of a salt water rinse

Salt water rinses can be helpful for a number of conditions: They can keep your mouth clean after a tooth extraction; provide relief for a sore throat; keep the mouth clean when you have a canker sore; or help reduce irritation and inflammation from gum infections or periodontal disease.

“The big benefit that salt water rinses provide is that it helps reduce bacteria,” said Elena Zamora, a family medicine physician at UTHealth Houston. For a tooth extraction, cutting down bacteria can help with healing, and reduce the risk of developing dry socket. Salt water rinses can also help manage gum disease by cutting down on bacteria.

How to do it properly

To do a salt water rinse at home, Zamora recommends mixing one teaspoon of salt with eight ounces of lukewarm water. “If you mix it with warm water, it will dissolve better,” Zamora said. Then, you’ll want to rinse for about 15 to 20 seconds, trying to make sure that the salt water gets to all the various parts of your mouth. If you are doing a saltwater rinse because of a sore throat, “make sure it is getting to the back of the throat, and not just getting to the teeth and mouth,” Zamora said. Once you’ve rinsed thoroughly, it’s important to spit the salt water out, rather than swallow it.

Ask your doctor how often you should rinse, but barring any specific issues, Zamora recommends aiming for a frequency of no more than three or four times a week, or every other day, as too-frequent rinses can weaken the enamel of your teeth. This frequency may change depending on whether you have a specific health condition, or are dealing with a recent surgery, which you should discuss with your doctor.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.