Shop Disney, Marvel and Pixar Merch to Your Heart’s Content With These New Pop Up Stores

If you’ve been feeling a strong desire to update your collection of Mickey ears of late, we have good news. As a part of the 100 years of Disney celebration, Westfield has announced that it and Alquemie Group are opening a collection of Disney Store Pop-Ups across Australia – for a limited time.

Stepping into one of these Disney Store pop-ups will allow you to shop a range of products like Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars collectibles, Disney Store Japan ranges, and even Disney-themed homewares – if you’re so inclined.

There are even $400 platinum-dipped Mickey Mouse ears for the superfans (with that kind of cash) out there.

Per the announcement from Disney and Westfield, the pop-up stores “will appear in select Westfield destinations across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland for a limited time before ‘popping up’ at the next location”.

Customers will be able to shop at Disney Store Pop-Ups for official Disney100 Celebration Collections including Disney100 The Decades Collection and Disney100 The Eras Collection. Many other ranges that are traditionally available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.com.au, will also be available for purchase at the pop-up events.

If you’re keen to get your hands on some new Disney merchandise, here are the dates you’ll need to pay attention to.

Disney Store Pop-Ups dates:

New South Wales

Westfield Bondi Junction from March 14 until May 1

Westfield Miranda from May 16 until June 16

Westfield Parramatta from July 4 until August 18

Westfield Chatswood from August 24 until October 16

Victoria

Westfield Fountain Gate from March 16 until May 5

Westfield Southland from May 20 until July 10

Westfield Doncaster from August 1 until September 22

Queensland

Westfield Chermside from March 18 until May 8

Westfield Carindale from May 18 until July 12

Westfield Mount Gravatt from August 8 until October 2

Apparently, a number of these Disney pop-up locations will be hosting fun events across the year, too. So, you’ll find more than just your favourite Disney merchandise there. Keep up to date with the latest here.

Scentre Group spokesperson Jacqui Waine said of the activation:

“We’re delighted to welcome Disney Store Pop-Ups to Westfield destinations, offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that reinforces our ambition to deliver unmissable and unique moments for our customers. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming our customers in-centres to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary throughout the year.”

If you’ve always wanted a set of Mickey Mouse ears or a plush Simba toy, but have never visited Disneyland, this is your chance, people.

