25 of the Best Beaches in the World, According to Tripadvisor

If winter is still around and wearing you down, maybe now is the time to plan (or at least dream about) a beach vacation. Consider taking inspiration from Tripadvisor’s recently announced Best Beaches of 2023, which is based on traveller reviews — specifically, the “quality and quantity of ratings” for each destination.

Here are 25 of the world’s best beaches, according to Tripadvisor users.

#10: Ka’anapali Beach — Maui, Hawaii

Photo: Eva Browning, Shutterstock

This three-mile stretch of white sand beach in Maui is known both for its appearance and its attractions, including a nightly cliff-diving ceremony and zip-line tours as well as a range of water sports. There are plenty of resorts at Ka’anapali from which to enjoy the crystal clear water.

#9: Varadero Beach — Cuba

Photo: Nick N A, Shutterstock

One of the largest resort areas in the Caribbean, Varadero Beach is located about two hours east of Havana. You’ll find more than 20 kilometers of white sand beaches as well as caves and cays. Activities include swimming, snorkelling, fishing, scuba diving, and dolphin tours.

#8: Spiaggia dei Conigli — Sicily, Italy

Photo: jackbolla, Shutterstock

Spiaggia dei Conigli, or Rabbit Beach, is on the island of Lampedusa off of Italy’s southern coast. It’s a protected area within the Riserva Naturale Isola di Lampedusa and home to loggerhead sea turtles nesting during the summer months. The clear, shallow water great for swimming and snorkelling.

#7: Radhanagar Beach — Havelock Island, India

Photo: Juergen_Wallstabe, Shutterstock

You’ll find Radhanagar Beach on the west coast of India’s Havelock Island — part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands just west of Thailand. Radhanagar offers white sand, clear blue water, and tropical foliage, so you can swim, lounge, trek, or a combination of all three. The best time to visit (with the best weather) is November through February.

#6: Praia da Falésia — Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Photo: Elena Krivorotova, Shutterstock

Praia da Falésia, or Cliff Beach, in southern Portugal is aptly named: Red and orange cliffs tower over its six kilometers of soft sand and clear water. Walk along the beach itself or go on a hike in the cliffs above, and take in both sunrise and sunset for completely different views.

#5: Grace Bay Beach — Turks and Caicos

Photo: Go To Travel Guides, Shutterstock

Grace Bay Beach is on the northeast coast of Turks and Caicos’ island of Providenciales. The beach is part of the Princess Alexandra National Park. It boasts white sand, turquoise water, luxury resorts, and a handful of interesting features, including limestone cliffs, canals, and a large barrier reef.

#4: Reynisfjara Beach — Vik, Iceland

Photo: EWY Media, Shutterstock

Reynisfjara Beach is a notable exception to the tropical vibes of nearly every other beach on Tripadvisor’s rankings. Here you’ll find Iceland’s famous black sand and steep, basalt columns that are home to seabirds like puffins. While you’re there, learn about the local folklore (hint: trolls) and stop into the adjacent village of Vik.

#3: Cable Beach — Broome, Australia

Photo: bmphotographer, Shutterstock

Western Australia’s Cable Beach boasts soft white sand and low red cliffs — and it’s also home to one of the country’s most famous nude beaches. Take advantage of camel rides at sunrise and sunset or explore the beach by a four-wheel drive vehicle at low tide.

#2: Eagle Beach — Aruba

Photo: Junior Braz, Shutterstock

Eagle Beach is the widest beach on the Caribbean island of Aruba. It is especially known for its soft white sand, fofoti trees, and low-rise resorts. It’s also home to four species of sea turtles, who make their nests on the beach.

#1: Baía do Sancho — Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Photo: Andre Maceira, Shutterstock

Tripadvisor’s top pick is part of a national park on the island of Fernando de Noronha located 354 km off of Brazil’s coast. The only way to get there is by plane or boat, and the beach itself requires a harrowing journey down a series of tunnels and steep ladders.

The best of the rest

Photo: Stefan Neumann, Shutterstock

Rounding out Tripadvisor’s list are:

11. Siesta Beach — Siesta Key, Florida

12. Driftwood Beach — Jekyll Island, Georgia

13. Manly Beach–Sydney, Australia

14. Seven Mile Beach — Grand Cayman

15. La Concha Beach — San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain

16. Kelingking Beach — Nusa Penida, Bali

17. Playa de Muro Beach — Playa de Muro, Spain

18. Playa Manuel Antonia — Manuel Antonia, Costa Rica

19. Ipanema Beach — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

20. Nungwi Beach — Nungwi, Tanzania

21. Falassarna Beach — Falassarna, Greece

22. Nissi Beach — Ayia Napa, Cyprus

23. Playa Norte — Isla Mujeres

24. Magens Bay — Magens Bay, St. Thomas

25. Balos Lagoon — Kissamos, Greece