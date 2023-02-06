‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
UFC 284: Here’s How You Can Watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski Fight

Published 2 hours ago: February 6, 2023 at 4:49 pm -
UFC fans, look alive because a major event is making its way to Australia this February. Makhachev vs Volkanovski is the next big fight on the calendar, and it’s going down in Perth, Australia, so here is everything you need to know about the UFC 284 event.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski: When and where is the fight?

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia (R) vs Islam Makhachev of Russia (L)
Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski will be going up against Islam Makhachev of Russia at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12.

The main UFC 284 event kicks off at 2:00 pm AEDT, so mark your calendars. Early Prelims will begin at 10:00 am AEDT if you want to catch more fights that day.

How can I watch the UFC 284 event in Australia?

Well, seeing as the Makhachev vs Volkanovski event is based in Australia, catching the fight live will be on the cards for some of you. Tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketek, which you can learn more about here.

If you’re keen to watch the UFC 284 event at home, you can do so through pay-per-view with services like Kayo, Fetch, UFC Fight Pass and Main Event. This should set you back $59.95.

Can I go watch the fight in a bar?

You sure can. Like with loads of major events, UFC 284 will be aired in bars across the country. Conveniently, the UFC website has shared an interactive map that allows you to search for venues nearby that will be streaming the fight live.

You can check that out here.

What other fights are scheduled along with Makhachev vs Volkanovski?

UFC
Makhachev vs Volkanovski may be the Lightweight Title Bout, but that is certainly not the only fight people are excited to tune in for.

The Featherweight Interim Title Bout fight will be between Yair Rodriguez of Mexico and Josh Emmett of the USA. The Welterweight Bout will see Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown. The Heavyweight Bout is Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter, and for the Light Heavyweight Bout, Jimmy Crute will go up against Alonzo Menifield.

You can also catch the Prelims and the Early Prelim fights earlier in the day.

Will you be tuning in for the fight? Let us know who your money is behind in the comments below.

