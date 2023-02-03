How to Find a Song You’ve Heard on TikTok

TikTok has become not just a wealth of useful life hacks these days but also a home for songs and music to go viral. However, it’s not all that easy to identify a song you’re enjoying on TikTok, particularly if the music has been edited or the lyrics are difficult to decipher.

Thankfully, there are a few ways you can figure out exactly what that TikTok earworm is.

Easiest ways to identify a song on TikTok

Check the description on TikTok

Every video you watch on TikTok will have a music icon at the bottom of the screen beneath the description. That music icon should display the name of the song that’s being used in the video, if not have at least a few clues as to the name of the sound.

However, if the video uploader is using an original sound or has uploaded a remix you’ll have to work a bit harder to identify it.

Search using lyrics

If the song you’re listening to has discernable words, an easy way to hunt it down is by using those lyrics.

Spotify even has a search feature on iOS and Android that allows users to type lyrics into the search bar and any songs with a match will appear in the results.

Alternatively, you can type song lyrics into google or a lyrics search engine and see if anything comes up.

Use Shazam

Shazam has been a godsend for anyone wanting to identify songs in the wild. The same is true for songs on TikTok.

The app’s Auto-Shazam feature, which is activated by long pressing the Shazam button, means it can listen out for songs even while you’re not in the app.

If you activate Auto-Shazam and then open the TikTok video with the song you’re trying to identify, Shazam will listen and bring up a match.

Use SoundHound

SoundHound, like Shazam, is another useful song-finding tool. The program uses AI to detect not just music, but a user’s voice or even humming, meaning you don’t even need to know the lyrics of a song, you can just hum the tune.

Once you’ve identified the song that’s been bugging you on TikTok, the next step is finding out whether your preferred music streaming service has it available in its catalogue.